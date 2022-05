The owner of a notorious cat in Bellevue named “Miska” won a $125,000 settlement from Bellevue and King County following a three-year court battle. Anna Danieli, the owner of Miska, and her attorneys alleged that one of the neighbors who filed complaints against the cat was also the head of King County’s Regional Animal Services, a ‘grave conflict of interest’ and overreach by a government official, attorneys said.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO