Atlantic City, NJ

Wild Honey Smokehouse Opens At Atlantic City's Tropicana Hotel-Casino

By Jon Craig
 2 days ago
A sampliing of food at Wild Honey Smokehouse and Tavern Photo Credit: Instagram @wildhoneybbq

Looking for some mouth-watering food while imagining your winnings at an Atlantic City casino?

Welcome to Wild Honey Smokehouse and Tavern at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino.

The regional BBQ and American comfort food restaurant features innovative, Texas-sized cocktails, a selection of double-barrel smoked libations and a rotating slate of live music.

Wild Honey BBQ, which officially opens Tuesday, May 10, is one of eight new eateries opening at the Tropicana this year.

It's located in the Quarter at Tropicana, an Old Havana-themed shopping mall at 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.

The culinary team purportedly traveled across the country and curated a menu that showcases the best of every type of BBQ, from Texas to North Carolina and everywhere in-between.

BBQ classics on the menu include: St. Louis Ribs, Charlotte (NC) Pulled Pork, Memphis-Rub Half Chicken and Big West Texas Beef Rib, just to name a few.

For more details, click here, or follow along on Instagram @wildhoneybbq.

