By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent for Hopkins County, [email protected]. Many folks are misguided in thinking that 4-H is all about showing animals. Quite the contrary! The Texas 4-H program offers so much more. There are many opportunities for involvement including leadership, community service, foods and nutrition, fashion and interior design, photography, archery, recreation, livestock, and more. Actually, one of the most popular projects is Foods and Nutrition, not only in Hopkins County, but across the state.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO