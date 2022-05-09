A Naples man was killed in a crash involving a Collier County Sheriff's Office SUV. Here's what we know

Jacob Moreno, 19, from Naples was killed Sunday when he was hit by a Collier County Sheriff's Office SUV in Golden Gate, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

Here's what we know:

What happened?

In an initial news release, Florida Highway Patrol officials reported that a Collier County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle was headed northbound on Santa Barbara Blvd. with its emergency equipment activated.

Moreno was in the parking lot of a Circle K convenience store at 1998 Santa Barbara and was hit when he walked in front of the Sheriff's Office vehicle as it approached his location, FHP reports.

The crash happened shortly after midnight.

At a press conference on Tuesday, FHP troopers announced they have now determined the vehicle's emergency lights were not on at the time of the crash, in contrast to a previous report.

The updated information from the FHP also confirms what one witness, Cassie Dessir of Naples, told the Naples Daily News in an exclusive interview.

Who was hurt?

According to FHP, Moreno died at the scene .

The driver of the Sheriff's Office unit was not hurt, troopers said.

What do we know about Jacob Moreno?

A post on GoFundMe describes Moreno as "a talented, young artist with goals and aspirations to set the world on fire with his music. He attended Florida State University and had just wrapped up his Freshman year."

The post also says that he "was the only son of Carlos and Claudia, immigrants from Colombia" and "the first in his family to attend college."

What do we know about the driver of the Collier County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle?

A report by FHP identified the deputy and driver of the CCSO SUV as a 33-year-old woman.

The deputy is on paid administrative leave as per agency policy, according to a Collier County Sheriff's Office public information officer.

The Sheriff's Office said the organization's Professional Responsibility Bureau will investigate the situation to determine if any CCSO procedures or policies were not followed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Victoria Brown is a digital producer for USA TODAY Network's Florida region. Contact Victoria at vbrown1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: A Naples man was killed in a crash involving a Collier County Sheriff's Office SUV. Here's what we know