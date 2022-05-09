ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

A Naples man was killed in a crash involving a Collier County Sheriff's Office SUV. Here's what we know

By Victoria Brown, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eW20H_0fYFQWsn00

Jacob Moreno, 19, from Naples was killed Sunday when he was hit by a Collier County Sheriff's Office SUV in Golden Gate, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

Here's what we know:

What happened?

In an initial news release, Florida Highway Patrol officials reported that a Collier County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle was headed northbound on Santa Barbara Blvd. with its emergency equipment activated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ScrNn_0fYFQWsn00

Moreno was in the parking lot of a Circle K convenience store at 1998 Santa Barbara and was hit when he walked in front of the Sheriff's Office vehicle as it approached his location, FHP reports.

The crash happened shortly after midnight.

At a press conference on Tuesday, FHP troopers announced they have now determined the vehicle's emergency lights were not on at the time of the crash, in contrast to a previous report.

The updated information from the FHP also confirms what one witness, Cassie Dessir of Naples, told the Naples Daily News in an exclusive interview.

Recently: CCSO emergency lights not on at time of crash, FHP reports; witness describes teen's death

Who was hurt?

According to FHP, Moreno died at the scene .

The driver of the Sheriff's Office unit was not hurt, troopers said.

What do we know about Jacob Moreno?

A post on GoFundMe describes Moreno as "a talented, young artist with goals and aspirations to set the world on fire with his music. He attended Florida State University and had just wrapped up his Freshman year."

The post also says that he "was the only son of Carlos and Claudia, immigrants from Colombia" and "the first in his family to attend college."

Related: Naples man, 19, dies after being hit by Collier County Sheriff's Office SUV early Sunday

Recently: Online fundraising site names fatal Sunday crash victim; Collier deputy on leave

What do we know about the driver of the Collier County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle?

A report by FHP identified the deputy and driver of the CCSO SUV as a 33-year-old woman.

The deputy is on paid administrative leave as per agency policy, according to a Collier County Sheriff's Office public information officer.

The Sheriff's Office said the organization's Professional Responsibility Bureau will investigate the situation to determine if any CCSO procedures or policies were not followed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Victoria Brown is a digital producer for USA TODAY Network's Florida region. Contact Victoria at vbrown1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: A Naples man was killed in a crash involving a Collier County Sheriff's Office SUV. Here's what we know

Comments / 2

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Lee County Sheriff makes arrest in fatal hit-and-run

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Lee County deputies have made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run crash. The crash happened Saturday, May 8, on Palm Beach Boulevard near Alta Vista Avenue. The victim was struck by a vehicle and was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
LEE COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Golden Gate, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
SCDNReports

80-Year-Old Florida Grandpa Arrested for CP

80-Year-Old Florida Grandpa Arrested for CPFlorida Mugshot. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested an 80-year-old Venice man for Possession of Child Abuse Material. Detectives began their investigation in January when they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about an image depicting child exploitation uploaded to a Microsoft server.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Florida Highway Patrol#Fhp#The Naples Daily News#Ccso#Florida State University
WMBB

Authorities looking for missing Calhoun County child

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Staci Mackenzie, last seen in the area of Charlie Johns Street and US Highway 20 in Blountstown. She was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, white shoes and black socks. Officials said she may be traveling in a white Chevrolet pickup […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect in historic Lee County drug bust held on more than $12M bond

A woman arrested in one of Lee County’s largest drug busts is back behind bars after violating the conditions of her release. Melissa Cossio, 34, was arrested last year in what the Lee County Sheriff’s Office called one of the largest drug trafficking operations in its history. On...
Tri-City Herald

Brash alligator wakes up homeowners by banging on their door, Florida deputies say

Alligators are known to show up on porches in Florida, but seldom do they knock at the door. But that happened this week when the unwelcome guest arrived to a home in the Rotonda area of Charlotte County, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Rotonda is about 30 miles northwest of Fort Myers on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
ANIMALS
CBS Miami

Police: Woman’s License Suspended 7 Times Before Fiery, Deadly Crash On Biscayne Blvd.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A young woman charged in connection with a deadly and fiery crash that shutdown a stretch of busy Biscayne Boulevard last Friday, has had her driver’s license suspended seven times, according to Miami police. According to the arrest report, Shamonni Anya Alexandre-Little, 22, was driving without a valid license, due to 7 suspensions, the most recent one dated April 26, 2022. The report states Alexandre-Little was speeding westbound on NE 82 Street, when she ran a red light at Biscayne Boulevard and slammed into Shereka Oriscar, 23, around 4:00 a.m. on May 6. The force of impact was so great,...
MIAMI, FL
UPI News

Big alligator with missing foot stops traffic on Florida road

April 12 (UPI) -- A driver in Florida captured video of the moment a large alligator missing a front foot walked across the road, bringing traffic to a temporary halt. Daniel Kaufman said he was driving on Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice when he spotted the large gator dashing into the road and stopped to take video.
FLORIDA STATE
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy