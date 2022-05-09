ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

Mystery man yells ‘Happy Mother’s Day,’ showers Jersey Shore mall shoppers with cash

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23hlAl_0fYFQKXJ00

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Ground-level shoppers at New Jersey’s Freehold Raceway Mall encountered their very own fairy godfather Sunday, as a mystery man shouted greetings from the second floor and tossed handfuls of cash over the railing.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” the man yelled, showering shoppers below with money he carried in a plastic bag from the popular convenience store Wawa, NJ.com reported.

Watch the windfall unfold below:

The surprise shower happened at about 1:20 p.m. near the Monmouth County mall’s food court, The Daily Voice reported.

Sarah Mostafa told the news outlet that she was waiting in line at a Starbucks on the mall’s first floor when she heard a commotion from above and saw the man tossing money to scrambling shoppers below.

“Some people thought it was confetti, and then they took a closer look, like, ‘Wait, that’s actually money,’” Mostafa told NJ.com.

“Afterward, he just left. It was like a little Santa Claus moment,” she added.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Freehold Township, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Freehold Township, NJ
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
InspireMore

“That Is Love.” Horse Gallops Over To Comfort Crying Little Girl.

If you’re lucky enough to be raised around horses, you know how blessed you are. Horses may be big, but they’re often gentle giants with unique personalities and surprising intelligence. Research shows that horses can recognize their owners and pick up on non-verbal cues humans don’t even know they’re sending. They can sense human emotions and moods and can communicate their wants and needs to both humans and other horses.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Couple goes viral for spending $500 on their wedding

A couple has gone viral for spending just $500 (£380) on their wedding day.Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough from California, US tied the knot in the inexpensive ceremony in Los Angeles, where they cut costs by getting married in a public place with few guests and hosting their reception in a local hotel lounge.Ms Brokenbrough’s even bought her wedding dress from fast-fashion website Shein, costing the bride just $47 (£36) and she has since received over one million views on TikTok for her frugal celebration.Speaking to Good Morning America, the couple said: "Our goal was to just be as minimal as...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey Shore#The Mall#Freehold Raceway Mall#Wawa#The Daily Voice#Cox Media Group
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
insideedition.com

Girl, 3, Swept Over 411-Foot Waterfall Despite Parents' Best Efforts to Rescue Her

A Pennsylvania family is grieving after their 3-year-old daughter was swept over a 411-foot waterfall in North Carolina, People reported. Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, 3, died on Sunday when she fell over Whitewater Falls in North Carolina. The family was on a hike in the area when the toddler "slipped and fell in the water" while playing in the nearby sand, a GoFundMe set up for the family says.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
99.9 KTDY

Mom’s Response to Endless Toddler Questions Goes Viral

Children are the traffic cops of our lives. With the extension of a tiny little hand, they can bring our entire world to a crashing halt. Sometimes they're reaching out for love and affection. Sometimes they are reaching out the precious hand just to see if you'll stick to it. Yeah, raising little ones is rewarding and sticky at the same time.
KIDS
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: Here's why NYPD officers are always standing around looking at their phones

Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where we've got another classic duel between two pizzerias with the same name. Here's what else is happening:. After Mayor Eric Adams criticized NYPD officers for standing around looking at their phones, the head of the police union said that actually, cops are looking at their phones for crime-fighting purposes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Laundry

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that he or she doesn't do the laundry. So, what do you do if you are the only one that does the laundry? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Half-ton great white shark spotted off Jersey Shore

A massive great white shark, en route to Canadian waters, was recently pinged swimming off the New Jersey coast. The 12-foot, 4-inch migratory shark, dubbed Ironbound, weighs in at about 1,000 pounds, and is named after the West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, where it was first spotted, CNN reported.
ANIMALS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
95K+
Followers
107K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy