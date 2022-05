My name is Shawn Sherwood, and I'm running for Elko County Sheriff. I've lived in Elko County for the last 22 years, and I've been in Law Enforcement and Peace Keeping for nearly 18 years. In my experiences, things have been made clear to me by the people of Elko County. They don't like crime; they don't want to be victimized and want their civil servants there when they need them.

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO