ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Paparepas Brings Venezuelan Arepas and Empanadas to Capitol Hill, and More Openings

By Jade Yamazaki Stewart
Eater
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPITOL HILL — Kent-based restaurant and food truck Paperepas Venezuelan Food is bringing its empanadas, arepas, and plátanos to Capitol Hill. The new restaurant, located in the Broadway Building at 1620 Broadway, is opening in the next few weeks. CAPITOL HILL — Marco Casas Beaux, the man...

seattle.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Sunshine Noodles Chef Diane Lam’s Next Venture Is a French Bistro

Chef Diane Lam is well-known in Portland for her approach to Southeast Asian cooking. She started her Portland career as chef de cuisine at the Korean bar Revelry, took over the Psychic Bar kitchen with her chicken wings and rice shop Prey & Tell, and recently opened her pop-up Sunshine Noodles as a permanent restaurant in Northwest Portland. However, her next venture is going to look a little different: Teaming up with Wei-En Tan, the owner and sommelier of Stem Wine Bar on Mississippi Avenue [whom the author sometimes cat sits for], Lam will open Alouette later this month in Slabtown. A modern bistro with heavy French influences, Alouette will serve small and larger plates like butter-braised brassicas, beef fat pomme frites, and hangar steak in vadouvan-spiced butter along with cocktails and wines by the glass.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

LA’s Giant Pancake Destination the Griddle Reopens on Sunset After Two Years

The most famous breakfast restaurant in Los Angeles is returning to its Sunset Boulevard home on Saturday, May 14. The Griddle, known for its long morning lines and its car tire-sized pancakes, is reopening at 7916 Sunset this week after operating as an itinerant brunch option for much of the past two years. Now the restaurant is back at its cozy corner, ready to serve customers from the big booths and wide tables inside.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

10 Sublime Sicilian Restaurants in NYC

You may already be eating Sicilian food without knowing it. What is probably the world’s most popular bar snack — fried calamari — is fundamentally Sicilian, and so is the eggplant relish (or is it a salad?) called caponata. And, of course, the thick, square slices of Sicilian pizza found in nearly every neighborhood pizzeria, more properly called focaccia or sfincione.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Kirkland, WA
City
Bellevue, WA
Eater

A Familiar Echo Park Space Will Burst With Big Indonesian Flavors Soon

More good news for Echo Park: The former Winsome space at the base of the glassy Elysian apartment building is coming back to life, and there are big plans to activate the dining room all day long. While the restaurant portion of the property has been mostly closed since 2019, Clark Street did (until March) operate a small cafe at the front of the space. Now the room is humming anew thanks to the Farm Cup Coffee team, and within months there could be a finer-dining evening menu in place that might shake up the neighborhood.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Franzese
Mashed

Celebrity Chef Restaurants That Failed

Owning a restaurant might seem like a fun, dare we say glamorous job. But make no mistake — it's no easy business. According to a study by Ohio State University, more than 60% of independently operated restaurants will fail within the first three years. And if you think celebrity chefs are immune to such outcomes, think again. The truth is that despite their famous names and impressive resumes, many celebrity chefs have seen their own restaurants come and go.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Popeyes Is Doing Something Different With Its Chicken Sandwich

Since launching the chicken sandwich craze in 2019, Popeyes largely sat back and watched competitors try to recreate the astronomical success of a piece of fried chicken put between a brioche bun with two pickles. While chains like KFC (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report, Chick-Fil-A and even Taco...
RESTAURANTS
WJHG-TV

New Downtown Restaurant Name Unvieling

It's Time Travel Tuesday! See what Bill Hudson has in store this week. The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the State reported residents were being left lying in urine and feces for hours. Hats on Harrison Event. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hats...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Hill#Bakeries#Food Truck#Soups#Food Drink#Venezuelan Arepas#Empanadas#Paperepas Venezuelan Food#Argentine#Casas Beaux#Argentinian#French#Italian#Money Frog#Pan Asian#Mongolian
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘It’s just sickening’: 5 injured at Cinco de Mayo festival in Washington state

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Five people were wounded when gunfire erupted at a Cinco de Mayo festival in southern Washington state on Friday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Sunnyside Police Department, a single shooter fired multiple shots at a rival gang member within the crowd inside the carnival section of the City of Sunnyside Cinco de Mayo festival, the Sunnyside Sun reported.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Kingsport Times-News

The top 25 donut shops in the U.S.

We asked, you answered. We surveyed Feast and Field readers for their favorite donut (err, doughnut?) shops, big and small. Here are some of your top picks across the U.S. — from coast to coast. With two locations in Atlanta (and one in Thailand!), Sublime Doughnuts is loved by...
RESTAURANTS
Eater

A Popular Westside Cafe Plots a New Location in the Heart of Hollywood

Westside option Cafe Ruisseau has announced plans for a third Los Angeles location, set further east from its Playa Vista and Santa Monica outposts. The new shop lands at Selma and Highland in Hollywood, in the bottom floor of the Modera Hollywood Apartments, with plans to arrive by early 2023 per What Now Los Angeles. Cafe Ruisseau first opened in Playa Vista 2017, with the second Santa Monica location arriving in 2020. Owner Edward Ackah-Miezah is part of the Black-owned coffee shop wave that debuted throughout LA over last four years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

New Owners Want to Revive the Glory of Frank Sinatra’s Closed La Dolce Vita

A nationally-known hospitality group has taken the reigns at La Dolce Vita, the Beverly Hills Italian stalwart with 56 years under its belt. The onetime Old Hollywood hangout, founded in 1966 (in part with funds from none other than Frank Sinatra) has been turned over to the Call Mom team, known locally for spots like Genghis Cohen, the Spare Room, and Winsome. So what’s next? Flash, class, and a heck of a chicken parm.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Eater

San Francisco Boba Shop Was Allegedly a Front for an International Criminal Operation

Following an extensive year-long investigation, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office has accused the husband of a Tenderloin boba shop owner with running an international fencing operation out of the small drink cafe. The San Francisco Chronicle reports officials suspect Quoc Le, whose wife owns the Quickly bubble tea cafe on Larkin Street, was involved in an auto-theft ring; the investigation has led to the recovery of “more than 1,000 laptops, phones, cameras and other devices,” which officials say are valued at more than $100,000.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Why is Washington taxing a (bag) fee?

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A simple request for a bag has Stephanie Yeazell feeling taxed. “And he said that’s nine cents. And I said nine cents? The bag fee is eight,” remembers Yeazall. “And he said ‘it’s taxable.’”. Yep, Dan Schacher, from Ken’s Market...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy