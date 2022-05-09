ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Some rural schools are dipping into savings to keep up with inflation

By Iowa Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago

Inflation is at the front of mind for school districts across the country, especially in rural areas where longer bus routes add up to much higher transportation costs. As Iowa Public Radio's Kendall Crawford reports, districts in western Iowa are dipping into their reserve funds to fuel up buses....

Connecticut Public

A low-income energy-efficiency program gets $3.5B boost, but leaves out many in need

Joseph Davis raised five children in the two-story row home he and his wife bought in the mid-1960s in North Philadelphia, near the automotive parts factory where he worked. Now, Davis struggles to keep up the house on a fixed income. Plaster peels away from the walls on the second floor. Investors call and offer to buy it, but Davis, who is now widowed, plans to stay as long as he can.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Connecticut Public

Could inflation be a good thing for governments in debt?

Here's one fact about inflation - it reduces the real value of debt. So in these times of historic high inflation, our colleagues Adrian Ma and Wailin Wong over at The Indicator From Planet Money wanted to explore if inflation can be a good thing for borrowers, specifically those big borrowers, national governments.
BUSINESS
Connecticut Public

Lebanon's economic crisis will be on voters' minds during parliamentary elections

Lebanon is a country in freefall. A United Nations report out this week slammed Lebanon's government for its, quote, "callous destruction of the country's economy." The local currency has lost nearly all of its value in recent years. Food prices have spiraled out of control, and power cuts are frequent. It's against this backdrop that the country will hold parliamentary elections this weekend.
MIDDLE EAST
#Inflation#Iowa Public Radio#Anthon Oto High School
Connecticut Public

Former Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy under fire for hiring decision at The University of Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Faculty at the University of Maine have issued a no-confidence vote in former Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy. The faculty senate at the University of Maine at Augusta issued no-confidence votes in Malloy, who is now chancellor of The University of Maine System, and in the presidential search that led to the hiring of Michael R. Laliberte to lead the Augusta campus.
AUGUSTA, ME
Connecticut Public

42 million Americans don't have high-speed internet. Local providers may be the key

Despite years of federal initiatives, high-speed internet remains out of reach for millions of rural Americans. Most big broadband companies say it's just not profitable enough to connect remote places. But as David Condos of the Kansas News Service reports, some smaller, local broadband providers are finding ways to get rural customers connected in places the telecom giants have left behind.
INTERNET
Connecticut Public

Governor candidate: No abortion law change, but tell parents

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski has issued a statement saying he would not attempt to change existing law in Connecticut concerning abortion if he’s elected governor in November. However, the Madison businessman said Wednesday the state “should consider” legislation that would impose a parental notification requirement for minors under age 16, except in cases of rape or incest. Stefanowski says a parental notification requirement is already in place for most medical procedures performed on minors and abortion should be no exception. Nancy DiNardo, chairperson of the Connecticut Democrats, called Stefanowski’s statement “defensive, weak, riddled with extreme Republican talking points” without clarifying whether he’d sign a law outlawing abortion.
CONNECTICUT STATE
