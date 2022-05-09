Alabama Innovation Corp. looking for executive director

Paramount Global has promoted two executives to svp positions overseeing VidCon as the convention’s general manager, Jim Louderback, transitions to an advisory role.
Colin Hickey will be the svp operations at VidCon after serving as its chief operating officer for more than eight years. During that time, Hickey helped broker VidCon’s 2018 sale to Paramount Global (known as Viacom at the time). In his new role, Hickey will report up to Pam Kaufman, Paramount’s president of consumer products and experiences.More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount's Marc Weinstock on Selling a Film in Tricky TimesNew 'Jackass' TV Series Headed to Paramount+Paramount+ to Launch in...
