Alabama State

Alabama Innovation Corp. looking for executive director

By William Thornton
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
The public corporation founded last year to drive Alabama’s economy is looking for a leader. The Alabama Innovation Corp. had its second board of directors meeting last week at Techstars Alabama...

AL.com

Here’s the average student loan debt in Alabama

More than 40 million Americans have some $1.7 trillion in student loan debt. What will happen with that debt – and if any of it will be forgiven via White House intervention – remains to be seen. The average student loan debt in each state is $29 billion,...
ALABAMA STATE
