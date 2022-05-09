ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears seen as major longshots for Super Bowl 57

By Jacob Infante
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bears are slowly but surely trending in the right direction. They have a young quarterback in Justin Fields, some solid young pieces on both sides of the ball, a new head coach in Matt Eberflus, and a new general manager in Ryan Poles. They’ve made some intriguing moves this offseason,...

Bears Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Wide Receiver Today

Fifth-year wide receiver Kieth Kirkwood is reportedly meeting with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The 27-year-old wideout appeared in just three games for the Carolina Panthers this past season. Kirkwood signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018. His...
Bears Release Quarterback Following Wednesday's Signing

No emergency quarterback for the Bears this season. On Wednesday, the team decided to stick to three QBs on its roster heading into 2022. Per the Bears' official handle, Chicago announced the signing of veteran Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal, choosing to waive QB Ryan Willis in the process.
Colts Reportedly Interested in Free-Agent Pro Bowl Cornerback

For those who thought early in the offseason that the Indianapolis Colts weren't showing enough urgency, things have taken quite the turn. The Colts already made a huge splash move for a star cornerback recently when they signed All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, but they may not be done yet. According to...
Bears Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

The Chicago Bears have added another veteran option to their quarterback room. Chicago is signing Nathan Peterman to a one-year contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Peterman spent the last three seasons as a backup with the Las Vegas Raiders. With the Bears, Peterman will join Justin Fields, the...
Justin Fields
Bears Rookie Offensive Lineman Transitioning From Tackle to Guard

Zach Thomas focused on growth, not winning RG job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s already been plenty of change on the Bears offensive line this season, but the one position in particular that still feels up in the air is right guard. Following rookie minicamp, a new name has emerged in the competition for the starting job: Zachary Thomas.
Cole Kmet to play 'different roles' in Bears offense

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet will play "different roles" on offense, per offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. “I’ve been very impressed with Cole,” Getsy said. “Again that mindset that we’re trying to set, he’s been a great example of that as well. And you go back to that thing we talked about before, just the ability, the flexibility as a player, I think he has all that stuff. So I’m excited to see him have a bunch of different roles in our offense." Kmet failed to find the end zone in his second season, but he increased his production everywhere else with 60 catches (tied for 12th among tight ends) for 612 yards on 93 targets (eighth). Justin Fields recorded his highest adjusted yards per attempt (6.1) when targeting Kmet in 2021, so there is some positive rapport ahead of Fields' first full season as a starter.
Bears add depth at wide receiver by signing Dante Pettis

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears added depth at wide receiver, agreeing to a deal with free agent Dante Pettis on Wednesday. The Bears also claimed tight end Rysen John off waivers from the Giants and signed quarterback Nathan Peterman. They waived tight end Jesper Horsted following a failed physical and quarterback Ryan Willis.
NFL Power Rankings: Bears Rank Last in Sports Illustrated Post

Bears rank dead last in new SI Power Rankings post originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ask 10 pundits what their expectations are for the Bears this season, and chances are you’ll get 10 answers saying a playoff push is out of the question. Most believe the Bears will range between a bad or middling team. On Wednesday however, Sports Illustrated ranked the Bears as the very worst team in the NFL following the draft. The big fear for SI is that the Bears didn’t add enough playmakers with their picks.
Bears OL Braxton Jones On Earning A Starting Role: Take Someone’s Job

As the Chicago Bears continued their rookie minicamp over the weekend, more players met with the media. The Bears selected offensive lineman Braxton Jones 168th overall in the NFL Draft. The 300-pound lineman has strength and an aggressive style that the Bears desperately need. “Everyone is trying to take someone’s...
Bears Tight End Has Been Cut With Failed Physical

Earlier this offseason, Chicago Bears fans were pleased to learn the team was bringing back veteran tight end Jesper Horsted. After spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Bears, Horsted became a fan-favorite. Unfortunately, those fans will be disappointed to learn the latest development in his career. According to...
Why Bears going 5-12 in 2022 isn't a bad thing

Even the most optimistic of Chicago Bears fans aren't holding a lot of hope for the 2022 season. That includes are own David Kaplan, who has the Bears going 5-12 this year. "I think that if they're 5-12 and if they know by the end of the season that Justin Fields is the answer, then that's fine. Big picture," Chicago Sun-Times' Bears beat reporter Patrick Finley told Kap on Unfiltered.
