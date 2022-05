Clayton Lane and Santa Fe apartment residents in Northeast Austin say the landlord is using legal loopholes to push them out of their homes, despite city rules that require landlords to give 120 days' notice before tenants must vacate for renovations. The Windsor Park neighborhood residents told the American-Statesman they were given a 120-day notice to vacate on April 28, which would take their leases through the end of August. But they were later informed that rent would increase by $650 starting June 1. ...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO