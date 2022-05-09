ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

Former Columbus interim police chief Mike Woods sworn in as chief in Hilliard

10TV
10TV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HILLIARD, Ohio — The Hilliard Division of Police has a new chief of police. Mike Woods was sworn in as the new chief on Monday. Woods joined the division eight months ago as deputy chief with plans to...

www.10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Hilliard, OH
Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Hilliard, OH
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Vicky White news - latest: 911 call reveals Alabama correction officer blamed Casey White for police chase

Dramatic police footage captured the moment capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was apprehended in Indiana and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their crashed vehicle.A 10-day nationwide manhunt for Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer from Alabama, and White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting trial for murder, ended on Monday evening with a car chase and crash in Evansville. Ms White died from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and White was taken into custody.As he was handcuffed, White allegedly told officers to help his “wife” and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
10TV

Police searching for answers as to what killed 2 Ohio State students

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after two Ohio State students died from a reported overdose last week. Columbus Police Narcotics Unit isn't saying much either about how the two students, 21-year-old Tiffany Iler and 22-year-old Jessica Lopez, came into possession of what police suspect may be fentanyl-laced drugs.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Sheriff: Human remains found at abandoned campsite in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Human remains were discovered in southwestern Chillicothe on Monday, according to the Ross County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said hunters called their office about an abandoned, suspicious campsite in the woods in the 1200 block of Chester Hill Road. Deputies, along with the Ross...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
10TV

Inmate dies after stabbing at prison in Marion County

MARION, Ohio — An inmate at a prison in Marion County died after being stabbed last month, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation confirmed Albert Rembert died after the incident at the North Central Correctional Complex (NCCC), which is a privately operated prison.
MARION COUNTY, OH
10TV

Police: Man fatally shot while driving away from argument in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 28-year-old man was fatally shot while driving away from what police said was an argument in east Columbus on Wednesday. Columbus police were called to the 400 block of Johnson Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. for a reported crash. When officers arrived, they found Tobias Green in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Men installing parking signs shot at in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a team installing parking signs was shot at during an argument Tuesday. Police said the incident was reported at approximately 12:47 p.m. near the intersection of High Street and Broad Street. At the scene, officers found one shell casing in the southbound lanes of High Street. […]
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy