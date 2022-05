ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The beloved Star City staple, The Roanoker, will be closing its doors after 81 years, according to a statement from the owner given to WDBJ7. Owner Butch Craft thanked the community and said efforts were made to try and sell the business to keep the restaurant functioning. Ultimately, the owner’s retirement and the struggles of running a business in the current environment led to the local icon’s closing that will come either at the end of May or on the first of June.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO