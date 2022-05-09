Faribault sprints into True Team competition

Every little spot is going to count in the Section 2AA True Team meet.

“It’s not like a normal track meet where the top five or six kids that finish get points. In a true team scored meet, there is 18 possible points for first, while 18th place would be one point,” said coach Dave Wieber.

Fresh off an appearance in the Mankato East Cougar Relays on May 5, the Faribault track program will now sprint into the Section 2AA True Team meet, hosted again at Mankato East High School.

“It’s a big one,” said coach David Wieber.

Facing a similar field from the Cougars’ Invite, the Falcons look to improve on second- and sixth-place finishes for the boys and girls sides.

Mankato East was meet champion for both boys and girls.

If not for an untimely disqualification, the Faribault boys had first place within their grasps, said Wieber.

In the Mankato East hosted event, every race is run like a relay.

Putting some athletes in different situations than they are used to led to some unfortunate consequences for the Falcons.

“We ran out of the zone on the last handoff. Without the DQ, we would have won the meet by two points,” said Wieber.

Now into the True Team Section meet, the Falcons expect to have a chance to capitalize fully on the opportunity.

“We should be in the hunt for making it to true team state on Tuesday,” said Wieber.

The Falcons will be led by a handful of strong athletes, with seniors Devin Lockerby, Andrew Worral and Henry Schonebaum pacing the pack.

As for the Faribault girls, an improvement is expected by coach Mark Bongers.

Missing some key athletes in the Cougar Relays, Bongers believes they will make a return on Tuesday.

“We had a couple girls out with injury and other reasons. We are getting a few of them back,” he said.

The extra shot given by those returners will also supplement the talent that has remained in place.

Namely, the hurdles led by sophomore Miller Munoz.

“She’s one of the best in the section,” said Bongers.

Bongers also looks for the distance runners as well as the throwing unit to have a strong meet using a balanced effort.

“I’m excited to see what the girls can do,” said Bongers.

The Falcons jump into the competition on May 10, again back at Mankato East.