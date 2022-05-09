ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady’s unretirement forced NFL schedule-makers to ‘start all over’

By Jesse Pantuosco
 2 days ago

If we’ve learned anything this offseason, it’s that Tom Brady moves mountains. When Brady announced his return to Tampa Bay in March after a 40-day farce of a “retirement” (a failed coup that would have resulted in him joining forces with former Saints coach Sean Payton in Miami), not only did the 44-year-old dominate the news cycle for the second time in a month, but he also took a flamethrower to the NFL’s 2022 regular season schedule, with the league essentially starting over from scratch.

“When Tom Brady retired we were concerned about the strength of the NFC package because there were so many terrific Tampa Bay games that we were looking at,” Howard Katz, the NFL’s senior VP of broadcasting, expressed to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times . “Then a month later, he unretires and we sort of started all over again.”

The Buccaneers appeared on primetime five times last season (only the Saints, Cowboys and Packers had more island games) and figure to be well-represented once again with Brady back for his 23rd season and third with Tampa Bay. The Bucs’ opponents have already been determined (they’ll face the AFC North and NFC West with two games each against division rivals Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans), though we won’t know in what order until the NFL releases its full schedule Thursday night at 8 PM ET. We learned last week the Buccaneers will play the Seahawks November 13th in Munich as part of the NFL’s International Series, which also includes three London games and another in Mexico City.

If Brady feels any lingering guilt from causing schedule-makers to work overtime, you wouldn’t know it from his appearance Sunday in Florida, where the seven-time Super Bowl champ was living his absolute best life, rubbing elbows with Michael Jordan and David Beckham among other celebrities in town for the first-ever Miami Grand Prix.

The Spun

Look: Racy Honeymoon Photos Shared By Patrick Mahomes’ Wife

Patrick Mahomes and his new bride, Brittany Mahomes, appeared to enjoy their honeymoon. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his longtime partner, Brittany, were married during a ceremony in Hawaii. They enjoyed a tropical honeymoon, too. Brittany Mahomes shared some racy photos on social media of herself in a bathing...
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Spun

Richard Sherman Reportedly Close To Landing A New Job

Richard Sherman's playing days could be coming to an end. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the veteran defensive back is in "deep talks" with Amazon for a major job in broadcasting. Sherman is having discussions with Amazon about a key role in their programming for the upcoming season. However,...
NFL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
Yardbarker

Richard Sherman Calls Out Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which only led to more questions about his hand size. Pickett, who's hands measured in at 8 and 1/2 inches at the NFL Combine, has played with gloves on throughout his college career. And, at least right now, doesn't appear to be removing the nickname "Kenny Two Gloves" anytime soon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Packers Could Sign Newly Released Pro Bowl Cornerback

One of the areas in which the Green Bay Packers are strong in terms of starting talent is cornerback. Jaire Alexander is a borderline All-Pro, Rasul Douglas almost made the Pro Bowl in just 12 games played, and Eric Stokes was one of the best rookie defensive backs last season. However, after those three, the talent level dips tremendously. Additionally, the Packers did not address the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. For this reason, the Packers could look into signing James Bradberry, who was just released by the New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
