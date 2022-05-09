ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas mayor believes city could host second NFL team in addition to Cowboys

By Josh Clark
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lMTLR_0fYFNfLJ00

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - A second NFL team in North Texas? If the mayor of Dallas had his way it would become reality.

In response to a recent article posted by NFL on CBS on Twitter seeking opinions on which city is deserving of an NFL expansion franchise, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson threw the city's hat into the ring.

“We [the city of Dallas] are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2,” Johnson tweeted.

“So, if a deal can be made that benefits the NFL, the other owners, the City of Dallas, and possibly the Cowboys, it’s a no brainer.”

As Johnson is well aware, the biggest hurdle to bringing another franchise to Dallas, or even the state of Texas for that matter, is Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“But here’s the rub: if it benefits all of the stakeholders I just mentioned except Jerry Jones, does that mean a deal couldn’t/shouldn’t happen? I’m not so sure and it’s my job as mayor to ask these types of questions when my city and its residents stands to benefit,” Johnson said. “I’m both a sports fan and a lover of Dallas. If LA and NY can both support a NFC and an AFC team, then Dallas, the capital of football, surely can!

“I don’t think the Lakers or Yankees are bothered one bit by the existence of the Clippers or Mets. Cowboys are a stronger brand with a more global fan base than either of these two. You’re underestimating Jerry Jones AND DALLAS!”

If the NFL is ever going to expand, and Texas does end up in the conversations for an expansion franchise, Mayor Johnson will certainly have some competition from a rapidly growing city about 274 miles south of Dallas.

“I said I think last year or the year before, I think San Antonio is an NFL city within 10 years , I still stand by that,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg told KSAT in Jan. 2021. “And that is because of the evolution that’s happening within the National Football League, the fact that it too is becoming an international league, particularly with its sights on Latin America, and we know the role San Antonio plays in that. We are the seventh-largest city in the United States and we knock events out of the park.”

So when might the NFL consider expanding and how many teams will they add? No one knows for sure. But according to an opinion from Pro Football Talk , the NFL could be looking at growing exponentially in the future.

"With more and more young, capable quarterbacks entering the NFL, it’s not crazy to think that the talent pool from college football can support 34, 36, 38, or even 40 teams.

"Yes, 40 teams. If the expansion process from 32 begins, 40 becomes the natural ending point. That would result in eight divisions of five teams each. And it would make sense at that point to have 16 playoff teams."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Accident Involving Jerry Jones

On Wednesday night, it was reported that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a minor car accident. He was then transported to a hospital for "precautionary reasons." Thankfully, the latest update on Jones' status is quite encouraging. According to WFAA reporter Matt Howerton, Jones' injuries from Wednesday's car...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones' Son Gives Update Following Car Accident

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a minor car crash in Dallas on Wednesday night. He was taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures but wasn't there long. The 79-year-old owner's son, Stephen Jones, says his father is back home and "all good," per ESPN. WFAA_TV reporter...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
City
San Antonio, TX
Arlington, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, 79, Hospitalized Following Car Crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is recovering after he was involved in a car crash Wednesday evening. Jones, 79, was reportedly transported to a local hospital after he suffered minor injuries in a "minor" car accident in downtown Dallas, Texas Wednesday night. Jones is said to be doing fine and is now recovering at home.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Dallas, Texas

"If people say I'm doing something crazy, that's usually a good sign." If you like the above statement, you have to know more about Andrew Beal, the mathematics enthusiast who developed a complex mathematical problem and offered $1 million to anyone who could solve it.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Nirenberg
Person
Jerry Jones
AL.com

Former Alabama prep standout almost missed Cowboys’ draft call

Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams came away impressed when he visited the Dallas Cowboys shortly before the NFL Draft. “It was really just how they presented everything and the plan,” Williams said. “They sat me down and had a whole plan for me. They told me what to come in and expect. They told me how the whole defense operates. I feel like it was a college visit. It was like they was recruiting me kind of, but they wasn’t. I don’t know to put it in words. It was just like everything I expected plus more.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
Houston Chronicle

Texas football sees 4 Longhorns transfer to SMU, 3 in past week

As the transfer portal goes absolutely bonkers amid wild NIL deals and widespread tampering allegations, the University of Texas football team has lost four players to SMU. Ever Since Garrett Gilbert was benched for Case McCoy and Shane Buechele took his talents to Highland Park, SMU has become a popular non-conference landing site for former Longhorns over the past decade.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#College Football#American Football#Cbs#Twitter
KTAL

Spurs owner insists NBA team will stay in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs owner Peter J. Holt on Tuesday told fans not to worry: The team isn’t going anywhere. A plan to have the Spurs play a few games in Austin, 80 miles away, had raised some local anxiety that the owners may be considering moving the team.
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

A PBR event so big...they install the Texas dirt twice

FORT WORTH, Texas — Workers spent Tuesday at Dickies Arena hurriedly prepping for the arrival of the 2022 PBR World Finals for the first time since its migration to Fort Worth from a nearly 3-decade residence in Las Vegas. But this time, the 750 tons of Texas dirt gets to be trucked into the 14,000 seat arena...twice.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy