Sherman: Hard to trust Pickett because he wears gloves

It was reported earlier on Monday that free agent cornerback Richard Sherman is in serious talks to leave the field and join Amazon as an analyst.

It wouldn’t be a surprising move since he already has plenty of takes on his podcast.

Talking about the quarterbacks drafted in last month’s draft said he was really surprised that the Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett and he doesn’t know how he’ll do because of those darn gloves he wears.

Speaking on his most recent podcast, Sherman said the Steelers put up a “great smokescreen” making everything think they were going to draft Malik Willis.

“They’re at every pro day, every everything, Tomlin’s right next to him in every picture, you’re like man they’re talking to him, they’re interviewing him, they had him on a visit I think,” said Sherman, calling the smokescreen “brilliant.”

Sherman doesn’t know if Pickett is the quarterback of the future because, “it’s hard for me to trust a quarterback that wears gloves all the time, it’s different, it’s just different, I have a hard time with it.”

But Sherman adds that Pickett is an effective thrower and that the Steelers do a good job of developing quarterbacks in his opinion.

When it comes to Sherman, he is reportedly staying in shape if a football team does come calling, but now there is also the option of him retiring to the television side.

