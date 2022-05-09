Phyllis Stearns, 83, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her husband and children on Friday, May 6, 2022. Phyllis was born on July 23, 1938, in Auburn, N.Y. to Joseph and Marion Sweet. She grew up in Marcellus with her parents and three sisters, Anne, Mary Jo and Marjorie before entering Delhi College where she earned a degree in architectural drafting. She met Terril Stearns while in school and they married after graduation in 1958. Together they established and built their home in Cazenovia in 1961. Phyllis was employed as a draftsman at Stearns & Wheler and with two other local architectural firms. Phyllis enjoyed her gardens, her many pets and most dear to her were her family and many friends.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Terril C. Stearns; two sons, Mel (Maryellen) Stearns of New Woodstock and Steve (Karen) Stearns of Michigan; her sisters, Mary Jo (Mark) Adams of Naples, N.Y., and Marjorie (Jim) Wilkins of Arizona as well as six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Anne.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Cazenovia. Calling hours are 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, May 9, 2022 at the funeral home, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. In lieu of flowers, Phyllis requested that donations be made to CAVAC, 106 Nelson St., Cazenovia, NY 13035. Condolences for the Stearns family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.