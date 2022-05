At Google I/O 2022, Google announced a litany of new features — everything from new stuff for Maps, Docs, and Translate — coming to its services. As always, if you read between the lines, it all lays the groundwork for even more ambient computing in which AI and machine learning help you understand the world around you like never before. It might even secretly be the groundwork for future AR or mixed reality.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO