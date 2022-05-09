ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday could be sign of things to come for Braves' offense

By Steven Gagliano
 2 days ago

Despite it being early in the season, the Braves picked up what felt like an important series victory over the Brewers with a 9-2 thumping in Sunday’s rubber match.

With the offensive explosion, you’d expect to hear that the heart of the lineup had a big day, but that wasn’t the case as Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna went a combined 1-13.

The one hit from the 2-3-4 hitters was a 2-RBI double by Olson on a shallow pop-fly, but contributions from a slumping Adam Duvall, William Contreras, and of course, Ronald Acuña Jr. are signs that this offense may be poised to turn things around in a big way.

Acuña’s return to the roster was always going to create a spark, but we just didn’t know how quickly he would find his form. Consider it found as the young superstar homered twice in the series with Milwaukee and just missed a third on Sunday.

At first glance, .242 may not look like an impressive batting average, but for Dansby Swanson, it’s quite an improvement over the .143 mark he was down to in mid-April. The Braves shortstop went 2-3 Sunday with a walk and is hitting .340 over his last 16 games.

Duvall’s solo shot in the 3rd inning was just his second of the season, but combined with his clutch two-RBI double against the Mets last week, he’s beginning to show flashes of the hitter the Braves need him to be moving forward.

While William Contreras’ defense behind the plate has been a question mark at times, his bat continues to make him an intriguing prospect. With a three-run shot to left off the barrel of a pink Mother's Day bat, Contreras moved into a tie for 4th on the Braves roster with three home runs on the season. Thing is, he has just 16 at-bats all season compared to at least 110 for the guys around him on the list. Perhaps Contreras will find his way into the lineup as either a DH or an outfielder moving forward.

The Braves still lead the league in strikeouts with 278 and the club is 21st in team average at .226, but this roster is capable of much more. The 2-3-4 hitters won’t have many days like they had Sunday and with the bottom of the order beginning to heat up, those stats could become nothing more than early-season anomalies.

Next up for Atlanta is a quick two-game series at home against the Red Sox before a weekend series with the Padres.

