Celebrities

‘Bachelor’ Alum Madison Prewett and Boyfriend Grant Michael Troutt’s Relationship Timeline

By Sarah Hearon
 3 days ago
Final rose worthy? After looking for love in Bachelor Nation, Madison Prewett is head over heels for boyfriend Grant Michael Troutt.

Fans met the Auburn alum when she competed for Peter Weber ’s affections on season 24 of The Bachelor . After he ended his engagement to winner Hannah Ann Sluss because he still had feelings for Prewett, the pilot and the former basketball player officially called it quits in March 2020 , days after the finale aired.

Prewett was subsequently linked to NBA star Michael Porter Jr. for eight months. After she confirmed their split in April 2021 , fans began shipping her and Bachelorette season 17 alum Michael Planeta .

“I don’t think I could be in a relationship right this second even if I wanted to, just because my life is so busy and crazy,” the Made for this Moment author said on Us Weekly ’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in October 2021 after she was spotted with Planeta. “ But I’m just really focusing on myself, focusing on this book and getting this message out there, trying to reach as many people as I can with this message. And we’ll see what unfolds, we’ll see what happens.”

Two months later, she started seeing Troutt, the son of billionaire Kenny Troutt . Kenny, the founder of Excel Communications and owner of thoroughbred horse farm WinStar Farm, is worth $1.5 billion, per Forbes .

“So now y’all know, I got the realist G in town,” Prewett began while debuting her relationship via Instagram in May 2022. “Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do. The past 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure. Full of highs and lows but there’s nobody else in the world I’d rather do life with.”

Grant, for his part, gushed that he has “never met somebody that walks with such grace and beauty.”

“You make me smile like nobody else. You have an infectious laughter and joy about you that is so attractive to the world. You love people fiercely,” he wrote via Instagram. “You seek to honor God with all that you are. You inspire me to be better. I laugh hard with you and have also cried deeply with you. Been in some really awesome highs with you, and had some really hard moments too… you’re my first call through it all. You’re by my side. I’m so glad I met you lil Madi rose🦁😋 Hand in hand. My ride or die. I’ve enjoyed every second of this ride.”

Scroll through for a timeline of their relationship:

