Despite fortifying the cornerback position in the NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills still don't know much about what they have going into 2022 season. That's because Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford are rookies and Tre'Davious White is coming off a ruptured ACL suffered in November. And it's why they at least have to have a conversation now that James Bradberry has come on the market.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO