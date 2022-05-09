ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Rip currents ‘possible across the Carolina coast,’ spotted off Georgia coast, FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing says

By Charles Ewing, Justyn Melrose
 2 days ago

(WGHP) — If you’re off to the beach along the southern East Coast this week, be careful of possible rip currents.

On Monday, FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing reported that four rip currents were observed off of Tybee Island near Savannah, Georgia.

At about 2:25 p.m., the rip currents were located off of 18th, 16th, 13th and Taylor streets.

While the rip currents were considered “weak,” they stretched about 5 to 15 yards across and 25 to 35 yards in length.

“While this report is from beautiful Tybee Island, GA, rip currents will be possible across the Carolina coast,” Ewing said. “If you are going to the beaches this week, please follow the local beach rules so you can stay safe.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration describes rip currents as “powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water that are prevalent along the East, Gulf, and West coasts of the U.S., as well as along the shores of the Great Lakes.” They can move at up to eight feet per second.

If you find yourself caught in a rip current, don’t fight it. The NOAA says you should swim parallel to the shore before approaching the shore at an angle.

NOAA reports about 100 people are killed by rip currents each year.

