ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

John H. Koerner, 90

By Jennifer Wing
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQCo2_0fYFM1QF00

John Harold Koerner, 90, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2022, surrounded by many of his beloved grandchildren.  Jack, as he was known to most, was the son of Helen and Harold Koerner and was born in Troy, NY.  He graduated from Monroe High School in Rochester, N.Y., and was a graduate of Dartmouth College in 1953.  Jack remained on to earn his MBA at the Tuck School of Business.  While attending Dartmouth, he met Polly Black, his college sweetheart and they were married in August of 1953. Upon graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer which enabled them to travel the world.

Jack and his father, Hal, established Koerner Ford in 1956 where he owned, operated and franchised dealerships for over 35 years. He was considered a pioneer in this regard. During those busy years, he was a constant civil servant supporting the First Presbyterian Church of Cazenovia as a very active participant serving on many boards and committees, he was a trustee of Cazenovia College, president of Clarkson College of Technology’s Parents Association and the chairman of the board of the United Way of Central New York.  In addition to serving his community, he and Polly also supported many charitable organizations throughout their lives. When he was not at work or at a committee meeting, Jack could be found bird hunting, swinging a golf club, skiing throughout the country or horseback riding.

He and Polly purchased their horse farm, Tamarack Ridge, 59 years ago where he lived until his passing. Jack’s love of the farm was exhibited by his constant care of the horses, the woods where he hunted, the fields he maintained, and the wildlife he admired every day. If he and Polly were not on the farm, they were at Lake George where he learned to fish and camp at a very early age and passed this love on to his children and grandchildren.

Jack is survived by his wife of 68 years, Polly; his four daughters, Katherine Johnson (Gary), Lesley Lepine (Maurice), Stephanie Ayer and Susan Pearson (Scott); his sister, Joanne Gianniny; 11 grandchildren: Katie, Julia, Molly, John, J.D., Bobby, Duncan, Chris, Sarah, Steph and Sydney; six great-grandchildren as well as one niece and two nephews. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his eldest child, John Harold, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church of Cazenovia, 27 Albany St. in Cazenovia. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack’s memory can be made to: CPF (Cazenovia Preservation Foundation) online at cazpreservation.org, United Way of Central New York online at unitedway-cny.org or Fund for Lake George online at lakegeorgeassociation.org. To leave a condolence for the Koerner family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Phyllis Stearns, 83

Phyllis Stearns, 83, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her husband and children on Friday, May 6, 2022. Phyllis was born on July 23, 1938, in Auburn, N.Y. to Joseph and Marion Sweet. She grew up in Marcellus with her parents and three sisters, Anne, Mary Jo and Marjorie before entering Delhi College where she earned a degree in architectural drafting. She met Terril Stearns while in school and they married after graduation in 1958. Together they established and built their home in Cazenovia in 1961. Phyllis was employed as a draftsman at Stearns & Wheler and with two other local architectural firms. Phyllis enjoyed her gardens, her many pets and most dear to her were her family and many friends.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Joanne Wilson, 84

Joanne Christine Cook Wilson went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday May 3, 2022, after a short illness. She was at home surrounded by her husband and daughter at her passing. She and her husband had recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. There’s was a bond built on faith in Christ understanding that time is eternal and their final home will be with Him in heaven. Joanne was 84 years young.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Roberta C. Johnson

Roberta C. Johnson passed peacefully in her sleep May 2, 2022. Predeceased by her husband, Robert B. Johnson; brother-in-law, Keith G. Hawkins; sister-in-law, Mary K. Hawkins; and daughter-in-law, Roberta A. Johnson. Survived by son, Scott R Johnson; granddaughter, Lyndsey Mosher (Ryan); great granddaughters, Layla and Willow; grandson, Scott Johnson; grandson,...
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Nathan B. DeSilva, 94

Nathan B. “Brit” DeSilva, 94, of Cazenovia, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at Oneida Extended Health Care Facility. He was born Aug. 5, 1927, in Syracuse to William J. and Mildred L. DeSilva. Brit grew up in Onondaga Hill and was a graduate of Onondaga Valley Academy in 1945. He earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Syracuse University in 1950 and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon social fraternity. He married Loreene Evans of Clark Mills, N.Y., in 1952.
CAZENOVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cazenovia, NY
City
Troy, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Lake George, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Genevieve Johnson, 98

Genevieve Johnson, 98 1/2, passed away in the late afternoon of April 19, 2022, surrounded by her children, as well as some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, at that moment. Born Oct. 6, 1923, a fraternal twin to her brother, Jerry, in Grand Forks, N.D., the great-granddaughter of immigrants who migrated to America and Canada from western Ireland at the time of the potato famines in the early to mid-1800’s, through the port cities of Boston, (probably) Montreal, and New Orleans, settling eventually around Chicago, Kankakee, IL, and N.D., Gen was one of seven children born to Henry O’Keefe and Francis (Kerin) O’Keefe, and the last surviving member of that group.
OBITUARIES
Eagle Newspapers

Michael Callahan

Michael Leo Callahan entered eternal life on April 30, 2022. He died at home in Suffolk, VA, with family at his side. The son of Dennis Leo and Clara Bell (Gorman) Callahan, Michael was born on April 30, 1929, in Syracuse. He attended Marcellus Central School after the family moved in 1938 to a 10-acre farm on Casson Road near Howlett Hill. Michael was president of his senior class when he graduated in 1947. Accepted into the NROTC, he attended the University of South Carolina, Columbia and spent summers in midshipmen training abroad. Michael graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1951 and, choosing to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps, pursued training as an engineering officer at MCB Quantico, VA. He served in the Korean Conflict in 1952-53 as a first lieutenant with A Company, 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, commanding the truck and engineering operations. He completed his two years of active service at Quantico and then served six years in the reserves, retiring as a captain.
SUFFOLK, VA
Eagle Newspapers

St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event exceeds fundraising goals

CAZENOVIA — On Sunday, April 24, the annual St. Baldrick’s head-shaving fundraiser returned to Burton Street Elementary School following a several-year hiatus. The national St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a volunteer-driven charity committed to funding the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives. Since 2005, the foundation […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
John Harold
Person
Katherine Johnson
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia baseball earns 10-6 win over Chittenango

CENTRAL NEW YORK – When the Cazenovia baseball team has managed to take the field around the various weather interruptions, it has put together some big numbers. After piling up 28 runs in an April 22 shutout of Jordan-Elbridge at Cortland’s Gutchess Field, where Jack Byrnes threw a five-inning no-hitter, the Lakers were at it again last Monday against Hannibal, this time “settling” for 20 runs on the way to blasting the Warriors 20-1.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Boys lacrosse Lakers take trio of close defeats

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Weather issues had allowed the Cazenovia boys lacrosse team to sneak in another full week of preparation for its toughest stretch of the regular season. Over the course of six days, the Lakers would take on three high-quality opponents, two of which were direct rivals for supremacy in the area Class D ranks.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Honor Flight vets return to ovation

HANCOCK AIRPORT – Several veterans from the eastern suburbs were among the 81 veterans on Honor Flight Syracuse’s 16th mission this past Saturday. Upon their return to Syracuse, the 81 veterans were greeted by dozens of well-wishers at the gate before heading to the main concourse, where they paraded to the setting of a brief ceremony in the center of the concourse. Hundreds – perhaps thousands – of family, friends and well-wishers waved signs and cheered the veterans on as they made their way to the ceremony.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dartmouth College#Cazenovia College#Presbyterian College#Monroe High School#The U S Navy
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus softball takes 1-0 defeat to Liverpool

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Unbeaten against local opposition heading into the last full week of April, the Marcellus softball team finally suffered a setback – but even here, it proved exciting. Liverpool clashed with the Mustangs last Monday afternoon, and it turned into a classic pitcher’s duel between...
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA softball goes 1-2; F-M splits league games

CENTRAL NEW YORK – The Christian Brothers Academy softball team had quite a game last Monday against Solvay, needing a seventh-inning comeback to pull out a 14-11 victory over the Bearcats. CBA actually rallied twice, using a trio of fourth-inning runs to erase a 4-2 deficit, but due to five errors it found itself trailing […]
SOLVAY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Westhill girls golfers maintain undefeated record

CENTRAL NEW YORK – At least through the end of April, the Westhill girls golf team has shown itself to be the favorite in the Onondaga High School League. A one-stroke victory over Christian Brothers Academy on April 21 got the Warriors rolling, and it improved to 3-0 last Monday at Camillus Golf Club, defeating […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee baseball stays unbeaten with trio of wins

CENTRAL NEW YORK – In what had to be a particularly satisfying effort, the. baseball team went to Baldwinsville last Monday and, in their first encounter since last June’s Section III Class AA final, staged a big seventh-inning comeback to beat the Bees 9-6. WG arrived at this game with a 7-0 record and quickly took a 3-0 first-inning lead off Bees starter Gavin Miller.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Place
Sydney
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee, Skaneateles track sweeps to team wins

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Frigid late-April temperatures did not keep a couple of area high school track and teams from sweeps of their respective Wednesday-afternoon meets. Each of the West Genesee sides were successful against Henninger, with the girls rolling to an 89-50 victory over the Black Knights. Several different Wildcats won events, led by […]
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

F-M track splits clash with C-NS; ESM sweeps Oswego

CENTRAL NEW YORK – When the Fayetteville-Manlius girls track and field team met Cicero-North Syracuse on Wednesday afternoon, it looked to improve upon finishing second to the Norhtstars in the April 30 Chittenango Invitational. But the Hornets were not quite able to do so, taking a 75-63 loss while,...
OSWEGO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Westhill’s Campbell hits three home runs against Marcellus

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Power displays in high school baseball are a rare sight, given the way bats have been made less lively in recent years. This is what made the effort by Westhill senior Tyler Campbell in last Monday’s 20-2 victory over Marcellus so exceptional, even if the conditions were ideal. Warm temperatures and […]
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy