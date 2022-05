ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 30,000 members of the military have died from suicide since the 9-11 attacks, according to data from the U.S. Government. The Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle prepare thousands of flowers at Rockford’s Main and Auburn roundabout to show military members they care- planting seeds of awareness for those who feel forgotten.

