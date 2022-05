Click here to read the full article. U.K. actor Hannah Dodd will take over the role of Francesca Bridgerton from Ruby Stokes in the upcoming Season 3 of Netflix’s hit romantic series “Bridgerton.” Stokes is exiting the role, in which she only appeared in the first two seasons a handful of times, because she’s the lead of another Netflix series, “Lockwood & Co.” The recasting signals that Dodd’s Francesca Bridgerton could enjoy more screen time in the new seasons. Francesca is the third youngest Bridgerton sibling and the third daughter. She only appeared in two episodes of Season 1, during which she...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO