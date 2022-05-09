ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

High-speed chase kills two

WRAL
 2 days ago

www.wral.com

WRAL

Arrest made in road rage shootout in north Raleigh

Video sent from a witness who appears to be sitting in a nearby truck shows two men, who appear to be exchanging gunfire. One is inside a vehicle, the other is outside the vehicle, running towards it. Multiple shots can be heard in the video. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer: Ryan...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

SUV crashes into tree on NC 98 near Wake Forest

Wake Forest, N.C. — Traffic was moving slowly Tuesday morning along N.C. Highway 98, where an SUV crashed into a tree. The crash was reported before 7 a.m. at Choplin Road in the Wake Forest area. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 7:15 a.m., where you could see...
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL

School bus crash with multiple injuries reported in Charlotte

Charlotte, N.C. — Authorities are on the scene of a serious school bus crash in south Charlotte Wednesday morning. Charlotte area television stations are reporting 18 people may be injured, citing Mecklenburg EMS. Mecklenburg EMS retweeted photos and video of the crash before 7:30 a.m. The photos showed a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

SC sheriff speaks after family dies in crash with deputy

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano provided new details about a deputy-involved crash that claimed the lives of three young women late Sunday night. Emotional at times, Sheriff Graziano discussed the family members who were killed in the Mother’s Day crash and what is believed to have led to the incident. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WRAL

Man shot in road rage incident near construction site in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence gathered at a construction site in North Raleigh on Wednesday after a man was shot. Police are investigating the shooting as a road rage incident, according to the Raleigh Watch Commander. Multiple Raleigh police officers responded to the 4800 block of Duraleigh...
RALEIGH, NC
The Times

No one injured in Hall bus crash

A Hall County school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. at 4900 Winder Highway, according to district spokesman Stan Lewis. He said there were six students on board, but no one was injured. The bus was turning left and a car was turning left “from the...
HALL COUNTY, GA

