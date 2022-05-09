ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

31-year-old man identified as victim of fatal shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 31-year-old man was identified Monday as the victim of a fatal shooting last week in Louisville's...

Wave 3

17-year-old charged with murder of man killed in Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 17-year-old boy is charged with murder and robbery in connection with the death of a man shot and killed in Parkland in late April. Because he is a minor, the suspect’s identity was not released, but Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff said he faces charges of complicity to murder and robbery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man killed in early morning shooting in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Sunday in west Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 2 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to a call of a shooting on 26th Street at Broadway. That is where the three neighborhoods of California, Parkland and Russell all meet.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WKYT 27

Man killed in Whitley County mowing accident

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a lawn mowing accident in Whitley County. It happened just after 7 Sunday night on Wells Lane between Corbin and Williamsburg. The coroner says Joel Dixon was operating a zero-turn mower, when it hit wet and uneven terrain, causing the mower to flip.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington mother accused of killing her children booked into jail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death is now in the Fayette County Detention Center. Police say 5-year-old Skylar Williams and 13-year-old Deon Williams were killed on May 2 at an apartment on Rogers Road. The coroner says the siblings died from multiple stab wounds.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

One person killed in early morning crash on I-75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A deadly crash on I-75 Monday morning is now cleared and the ramp leading off the exit is back open. Lexington police say a call came in around 3 a.m. Monday about a crash on I-75 north near mile marker 110. According to police, the...
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
SCDNReports

Kentucky Mother Shot on Mother’s Day by Son

Kentucky Mother Shot on Mother’s Day by SonScreenshot. A man in Kentucky was arrested and charged with shooting his own mom on Mother’s Day. Jacob Small reportedly got into a fight with his mother, Amber Powell, in Wayne County over an Xbox controller that he had gotten her for Mother’s Day.
KENTUCKY STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Caretaker at Kentucky assisted living facility arrested for allegedly abusing resident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A caretaker at a Kentucky assisted living facility has been arrested for allegedly abusing a resident. WDRB says Darien Rice, 21, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly abusing a resident last October at the Hazelwood Residential Facility. The resident was taken to the hospital on October 18, according to police. WDRB says that this particular facility is home to residents who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

JCPS school bus involved in 4-vehicle crash; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a Jefferson County Public School bus is involved in a four-vehicle accident on Shepherdsville Road on Tuesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed shortly before 3 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Shepherdsville Road near Briscoe Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
SCDNReports

Escaped Inmate Planned Shootout in Indiana

Escaped Inmate Planned Shootout in IndianaScreenshot. An escaped inmate found in Indiana had planned on ending the manhunt that he had been involved in with a deadly shootout. Casey White’s plans to end the nationwide chase for him were thrown off course in Evansville when a car crash led to his wife, Vicky White’s, death.
INDIANA STATE

