ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bitcoin Drops to 10-Month Low. 4 Ways to Avoid Panic Selling Your Crypto

By Emma Newbery
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URSHg_0fYFKbzS00

Image source: Getty Images

Lead cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has just fallen below $31,000 -- the lowest it's been in ten months. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin's price has plummeted over 11% in the past 24 hours and is down over 20% in the past week. The total value of the crypto market currently sits at $1.49 trillion, down more than 50% on its high of over $3 trillion last November.

These dramatic drops can be stomach-turning even for seasoned investors. It's probably even more nerve-wracking if you're a new crypto investor who bought for the first time last year. This may be the first time you've encountered this kind of volatility. If the value of your portfolio has dropped by half or more, the temptation to cut your losses is understandable.

However, panic investment decisions rarely turn out well. Here are some ways to avoid panic selling your crypto.

1. Remind yourself you'll lock in any losses

The value of your crypto portfolio is just a figure on a screen right now. At some point, assuming the crypto market recovers, that number will go back up again. But if you sell now, that figure on your screen will stay the same. You won't benefit from any future gains -- you've essentially locked in your losses. It's human nature to move out of dangerous situations, but buying high and selling low flies in the face of most investment wisdom.

2. Zoom out and look at Bitcoin's price history

This too shall pass -- just look at Bitcoin's rollercoaster ride to date. Last year alone we saw Bitcoin's value halve in three months before rallying again to an all-time high. Even after the long crypto winter of 2018, prices eventually recovered. Moreover, people who bought Bitcoin five or 10 years ago and held through the difficult times are sitting on huge gains today.

3. Think long term

Here at The Ascent, we favor long-term investing rather than short-term trading. If you evaluate investments through a five-, 10-, or 20-year lens, there's time for prices to recover from this kind of turbulence.

Think about why you originally bought Bitcoin . Perhaps you thought it could be the digital currency of the future. Perhaps you think it's a form of digital gold, or that blockchain could transform whole industries. Look at long-term forecasts from industry figures you trust. Some predict Bitcoin will reach $100,000 in the next few years. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest goes further with a prediction that Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030.

That said, perhaps the recent crash has made you question your original investment thesis. If that's the case, it could be a different story. But even then, don't rush into action. Instead, make a plan on how to sell your crypto and work out how to minimize any losses.

4. Know how to manage risk

Cryptocurrencies are highly speculative investments, which means investors need to know how to manage risk. One important way is to only invest money you can afford to lose and make sure your crypto investments are part of a wider plan. That way, even dramatic price drops won't stop you achieving your financial goals. It also means you won't ever be in a position where you're forced to sell at a loss -- you can wait out even a prolonged dip.

Diversification is also key. Make sure crypto only represents a small percentage of your overall investments, and that you're comfortable with the levels of risk you're taking on. If you own some crypto alongside equities, cash, and perhaps also real estate, you'll minimize the impact of a crypto crash .

When you buy into any high-risk asset, you do so hoping it will generate huge returns but knowing it might also drop dramatically. If you can handle the risk effectively, you'll be able to profit if that asset does make it big without suffering unsustainable losses if the worst does happen.

Bottom line

One of the big challenges of crypto investing is that there are no guarantees. We can look at the history of the stock market and point to the way prices have recovered after each and every drop, but we don't have that luxury with crypto. Quite the contrary; we have various financial gurus warning that the crypto sky will fall in and these investments will eventually be worth nothing.

Ultimately, if you didn't believe those gurus when you first bought cryptocurrency , now's the time to have the courage of your convictions. It isn't easy to hold through dramatic drops, but it may help you to build long-term wealth.

Earn a $100 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $100 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list he re and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

Emma Newbery owns Bitcoin.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
Emma Newbery has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Panic Selling#Investment Decisions#Cryptocurrency#Getty Images Lead#Btc
CBS News

3 reasons cryptocurrency prices are tumbling

Bitcoin continued its slide this week, falling losing nearly 9% on Thursday and Friday amid a broader selloff in financial markets. The cryptocurrency traded Friday at just under $36,000 and is down 18% over the last month, according to Coinbase. Other major digital currencies have also pulled back sharply. Here's what experts say is weighing on cryptos.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
dailyhodl.com

Here’s a Realistic Target if Bitcoin Crashes, According to Analyst Who Accurately Called May 2021 Collapse

The crypto analyst who predicted the May 2021 market collapse is warning that Bitcoin (BTC) could be due for a notable dip even while he remains long-term bullish on BTC. Popular pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave provides his 97,500 Twitter followers with a Bitcoin chart dating back to the summer of 2020, highlighting price capitulations that occurred in April of 2021 and the extended dip lasting from November to this past January.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns ‘Everything Bust’ Is Coming, Says Gold, Silver and Bitcoin Will Far Outperform US Dollar

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki believes the US may be spiraling toward another crash and a great depression. According to Kiyosaki, the world’s mounting debts and the geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine could jumpstart a major economic downturn. “EVERYTHING BUBBLE turning into EVERYTHING BUST. Could this...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$1,200,000,000 in Bitcoin Moved Out of Coinbase in Massive Daily Outflow, According to CryptoQuant CEO – Here’s Who Is Accumulating BTC

The CEO of leading on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant is revealing a massive outflow of Bitcoin (BTC) from US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. Ki Young Ju tells his 289,600 Twitter followers that 30,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.21 billion were transferred from the coffers of Coinbase on Friday. “30,000 BTC flowed out from...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
183K+
Followers
91K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy