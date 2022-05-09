ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Snowflake Stock Fell 25% in April

By Chris Neiger
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) , a cloud-based data platform company, tumbled last month, seemingly on no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely reacting to a broader market sell-off, rising inflation, and an upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

Those concerns helped send Snowflake's stock down 25.2% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence .

So what

Investors were a bit jittery in April as they anticipated that the Federal Reserve would raise the federal funds rate at the beginning of May. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that a hike of 50 basis points was on the table for the May meeting, which signaled to investors that the Federal Reserve is getting serious about tamping down inflation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xr0UR_0fYFKWWh00

Image source: Getty Images

Inflation has reached a 40-year high in the U.S., and investors have been concerned that aggressive moves by the Fed will end up significantly slowing down the economy.

That led to investors fleeing stocks in April, with the S&P 500 falling nearly 9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite pulling back 13%.

Tech companies , including Snowflake, suffered some of the worst losses because many of them are high-growth stocks. If inflation keeps rising and upcoming interest rate hikes slow the economy, then high-growth companies won't be able to boost sales as easily as they have in the recent past.

Now what

The Fed did indeed hike interest rates by 50 basis points at its meeting earlier this month, and it indicated that it could do the same several times throughout this year.

That's continued to put Snowflake investors on edge, and it's why its share price has fallen an additional 16% so far this month.

Snowflake could still end up being a good long-term investment, but shareholders should prepare for more market uncertainty. Investors will get a clearer picture of how Snowflake is doing when the company reports its first-quarter results on May 25.

10 stocks we like better than Snowflake Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Snowflake Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Snowflake Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

Warren Buffett has created more than $760 billion in value for shareholders since 1965. Although Apple and BofA are Berkshire Hathaway's largest holdings, Buffett has spent far more buying another stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve#Getty Images Inflation#Nasdaq Composite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy This Dominant Dividend Stock

This stock had a mixed first quarter, but still generated solid net revenue and earnings growth. The asset manager's dividend should keep growing at a rapid rate. The stock is one of the best on the planet and trades at a discount to the broader market. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
183K+
Followers
91K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy