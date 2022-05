Cary, N.C. — The Taylor Family YMCA, located in Cary on 1010 YMCA Drive, is opening the swimming season under a new, retractable dome. The "DynaDome," built by Clancy & Theys construction company, replaces an older "bubble" that covered the pools there. It is the first of its kind in the Triangle.

