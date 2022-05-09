ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Enter a songwriting contest, get free therapy

By Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago

Strange but true — Nashville creatives now can enter a songwriting contest and by doing so, get three free therapy sessions.

Good morning, friends. I'm Brad Schmitt , storytelling columnist for The Tennessean.

The recent death of Naomi Judd of legendary country duo The Judds has put mental health in the spotlight , especially on Music Row, after her daughters wrote, "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness."

Judd's death was mentioned several times Monday at a press conference announcing the second year of a contest combining songwriting and mental health.

The mayors of Nashville and Liverpool, U.K., connected online Monday for the kick off for the Liverpool International Song Contest, and our Tennessean intrepid intern Molly Davis was there on the Nashville end of things.

Those who enter will see an online prompt asking if they'd like to be connected to mental health services. The organizer, U.K.-based The Unity of Faiths Foundation, said it will provide three free sessions with a therapist for those who opt in.

See all the details in Molly's story . And thank you for reading The Tennessean.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Enter a songwriting contest, get free therapy

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Naomi Judd, Country Singer and Five-Time Grammy Winner, Dead at 76

Click here to read the full article. Naomi Judd, the matriarch of the Judd family and one half of the Country music duo The Judds, has died. She was 76. The news was confirmed by daughters Wynonna and Ashley in a statement posted on Instagram Saturday. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy,” they wrote. “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.” The announcement came just one day before The Judds — the...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Calls Honoring The Judds at the Country Music Hall of Fame ‘One of the Most Emotional Experiences’ of Her Life

The Country Music Hall of Fame had a special induction. Carly Pearce was one performer that helped honor The Judds last night. It was planned ahead of time, before the awful news of Naomi Judd’s passing. However, given the news that broke the day before the ceremony, it is safe to say the performance took on a whole new meaning.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Health
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
Outsider.com

How, When To Watch ‘CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd’ Tribute Special

In a special television event, country music will come together. CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd is going to air tonight, May 3. CMT will host the special memorial event as things get started at 9:00 p.m. EST. It is a quick turnaround after the news that the country legend had died at 76. There are going to be special airings during the Music Video Hours as well.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Sister, Crystal Gayle, Remembers ‘Fellow Kentuckian’ Naomi Judd

Tragically, Naomi Judd took her own life on April 30 after a long battle with mental illness. The outpouring of love, support, and grief for the Judd family from friends and fans has been immense. Contemporaries and friends of Naomi’s like Dolly Parton, Ann Wilson, and Loretta Lynn shared their shock and grief on social media. Fellow artists like Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile, and LeAnn Rimes have also shared tributes to the legendary country music superstar.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw Sends ‘Love and Prayers’ to Wynonna and Ashley Judd in the Wake of Naomi’s Passing

In the wake of the tragic news, Tim McGraw has sent out his condolences following the passing of Naomi Judd this week. Just a day before she was to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the singer passed away. A statement from Ashley and Wynonna, her daughters, said they lost their mother to “the disease of mental illness.” McGraw was one of many to send a message to the family.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Judd
TMZ.com

Ne-Yo Gets Married Again to Wife Crystal Renay in Vegas

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, are as serious as they can be about giving their marriage another go -- TMZ's learned, they just walked down the aisle again, and they did it up big!!!. Witnesses tell TMZ ... Ne-Yo and the former reality star got re-hitched Sunday night on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Intrepid#Therapy Sessions#Mental Health Services#Music Row#Nashville Tennessean
Decider.com

‘Randy Travis: More Life’ Is A Testament To Country Singer’s Talent And Ongoing Health Struggles

So many musicians have died over the past decade it seems like a culling, the impact of each loss amplified through the echo chamber of social media, their causes of death as varied as their backgrounds and ages. Far less spoken about are the debilitating medical conditions that have cut musicians down when they still had more to give, such as country singer Randy Travis, who suffered a catastrophic stroke in 2013 at the age of 54 from which he has yet to fully recover.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
WSMV

Ernest creator John Cherry passes away

Our first heat wave of the year is expected this week as our afternoon highs climb to near 90 degrees. This video you’re seeing gives you just a glimpse of what people living in a green hills neighborhood are dealing with every time there’s a heavy rain. Homeowners...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton, Vince Gill and More Pay Tribute to Naomi Judd at Late Singer’s Nashville Memorial Service

Friends and family from country music and beyond gathered this past Saturday to celebrate Naomi Judd in a private memorial service. Vince Gill, Dolly Parton, Ricky Skaggs, and many others joined Wynonna and Ashley Judd for the invitation-only remembrance in honor of their late mother. The Judd family gathered at the CMA Theater in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville where Naomi and Wynonna recently earned induction.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

CMT Announces ‘Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration’ Live from the Ryman

Naomi Judd’s passing sent shockwaves through the world of country music. To many, it seemed that the Judds were coming back full force. They had just announced The Final Tour and the duo was less than 24 hours away from their Country Music Hall of Fame induction when Naomi passed. This glimmer of hope made the legend’s death even more shocking for fans and fellow artists alike. Since then, we’ve seen several artists and entities in the country world putting on tributes and celebrations of Naomi Judd and the duo she fronted.
CELEBRITIES
WSMV

Advertising exec John Cherry, creator of ‘Ernest’ character, dies at age 73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - John Cherry, the Nashville advertising executive who created the “Ernest” character, died on Sunday. He was 73. Cherry was executive vice president and co-namesake of the Nashville-based Carden and Cherry advertising agency, for which the “Ernest” character was developed. Jim Varney portrayed Ernest for 15 years, moving from advertisements to feature movies.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy