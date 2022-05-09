Enter a songwriting contest, get free therapy

Strange but true — Nashville creatives now can enter a songwriting contest and by doing so, get three free therapy sessions.

Good morning, friends. I'm Brad Schmitt , storytelling columnist for The Tennessean.

The recent death of Naomi Judd of legendary country duo The Judds has put mental health in the spotlight , especially on Music Row, after her daughters wrote, "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness."

Judd's death was mentioned several times Monday at a press conference announcing the second year of a contest combining songwriting and mental health.

The mayors of Nashville and Liverpool, U.K., connected online Monday for the kick off for the Liverpool International Song Contest, and our Tennessean intrepid intern Molly Davis was there on the Nashville end of things.

Those who enter will see an online prompt asking if they'd like to be connected to mental health services. The organizer, U.K.-based The Unity of Faiths Foundation, said it will provide three free sessions with a therapist for those who opt in.

See all the details in Molly's story . And thank you for reading The Tennessean.

