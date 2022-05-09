Ole Miss Pitcher Hunter Elliott Named Co-SEC Freshman of the Week

The Rebel left hander earned the distinction on Monday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss LHP Hunter Elliott was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday after allowing just one run in seven innings during his Saturday outing vs. Missouri.

Elliott's seven innings pitched was the most of his young collegiate career, and he struck out nine batters, tying a career-high in that category set earlier in the year against Louisiana-Monroe. The win on Saturday over Missouri was his first career SEC win and was one of three the Rebels gained in a sweep of the Tigers over the weekend.

Hunter Elliott

So far this season, Elliott has started in six games for Ole Miss and has posted a 3.07 ERA with a 2-3 record. The Tupelo, Mississippi, native is second on the team in ERA behind only Josh Mallitz.

Elliott did not begin the year as a weekend starter for the Rebels, but a shift in the rotation has found him as the Saturday starter behind Dylan DeLucia on Friday and prior to Derek Diamond on Sunday.

After the weekend sweep, Ole Miss now sits at 27-19 overall and 10-14 in conference play, re-inserting itself into the conversation for the SEC Tournament.

The Rebels travel to play Southern Miss on Wednesday in the midweek before traveling to Baton Rouge to face LSU this weekend. Ole Miss will conclude SEC play at home next weekend against Texas A&M.

