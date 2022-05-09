ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Pitcher Hunter Elliott Named Co-SEC Freshman of the Week

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8qZ2_0fYFKPLc00

The Rebel left hander earned the distinction on Monday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss LHP Hunter Elliott was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday after allowing just one run in seven innings during his Saturday outing vs. Missouri.

Elliott's seven innings pitched was the most of his young collegiate career, and he struck out nine batters, tying a career-high in that category set earlier in the year against Louisiana-Monroe. The win on Saturday over Missouri was his first career SEC win and was one of three the Rebels gained in a sweep of the Tigers over the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01euAt_0fYFKPLc00

Hunter Elliott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33TDTA_0fYFKPLc00

Hunter Elliott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01FK5O_0fYFKPLc00

Hunter Elliott

So far this season, Elliott has started in six games for Ole Miss and has posted a 3.07 ERA with a 2-3 record. The Tupelo, Mississippi, native is second on the team in ERA behind only Josh Mallitz.

Elliott did not begin the year as a weekend starter for the Rebels, but a shift in the rotation has found him as the Saturday starter behind Dylan DeLucia on Friday and prior to Derek Diamond on Sunday.

After the weekend sweep, Ole Miss now sits at 27-19 overall and 10-14 in conference play, re-inserting itself into the conversation for the SEC Tournament.

The Rebels travel to play Southern Miss on Wednesday in the midweek before traveling to Baton Rouge to face LSU this weekend. Ole Miss will conclude SEC play at home next weekend against Texas A&M.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

What National Media Thinks of Hogs Football

FAYETTEVILLE — Prior to Sam Pittman’s arrival at Arkansas the Razorbacks had won eight games, one in the SEC, in a combined three years. The Razorbacks were looked at as a program that couldn’t compete in the SEC. That despite the fact from 1998-2011 Houston Nutt and Bobby Petrino won 109 games and went to 11 bowl games in 14 seasons. The problem was the eight seasons from Petrino to Pittman the Razorbacks went 37-60.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KBTX.com

Nationally ranked Aggies take on the Southeastern Conference

OXFORD, Mississippi -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams look to contend for titles at the Southeastern Conference Championships, beginning May 12-14 at the Ole Miss Track & Field Complex. “The is the best track & field meet in the country every year and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Tupelo, MS
State
Missouri State
Oxford, MS
College Sports
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Tupelo, MS
Sports
WJTV 12

Most popular boy names in the 70s in Mississippi

Names can tell the story of a generation. To learn more about the culture of the 1970s, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 70s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. So why were so many parents […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Southern Miss#College Baseball#Sec Co Freshman#Louisiana Monroe#Rebels#Tigers#Era#Lsu#Texas A M
Mississippi Today

Ole Miss shows they have some fight left in them. Meanwhile, USM must find some.

HATTIESBURG — To paraphrase the great Twain: Reports of the demise of the Ole Miss Rebels baseball team have been greatly exaggerated. Yes, the road to a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament — and the 21st in Mike Bianco’s 26-season Ole Miss coaching stint — looked at dead end just a few days ago. The Rebels were floundering at 24-19, and a lowly 7-14 in the SEC.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

USM strikes out 15 times in 4-1 loss to Ole Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Kevin Graham and Kemp Alderman each homered in the fourth to lead Ole Miss over No. 14 Southern Miss 4-1 Wednesday night in front a record crowd at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field. The Pete Taylor Park crowd of 6,346 bettered the previous top mark of...
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
WDAM-TV

USM baseball fever running wild in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a lockout in Major League Baseball and the COVID pandemic, many questions surrounded the future of baseball. Luckily for the fans, both seasons are now in full effect. “It’s probably the best time of year around here, especially locally,” said B.A. Vollmuth, a former University...
HATTIESBURG, MS
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
1K+
Followers
839
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy