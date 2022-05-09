ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, MN

Tornado Warning issued for Benton, Mille Lacs, Sherburne by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home,...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Tornado Watch issued across entire region

(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for the entirety of News Channel 11’s coverage area. According to the NWS’s site, the watch will remain in place from 1:40 p.m. on May 6 to 8 p.m. that same day. You can find a rough map of the warning area below: […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milaca, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
County
Sherburne County, MN
County
Mille Lacs County, MN
County
Benton County, MN
ABC Big 2 News

Fire weather warning for several counties in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Weather Service says that several counties in the area are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that the weather conditions we’re experiencing could lead to brush fires. In a recent news release, the NWS says that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Benton Mille Lacs#The Twin Cities
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Deuel, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Deuel; Grant THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR DEUEL AND SOUTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
DEUEL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickey, La Moure by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dickey; La Moure A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF LAMOURE AND DICKEY COUNTIES THROUGH 645 AM CDT At 617 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 12 miles northwest of Spring Creek Colony, or 17 miles east of Ashley, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Edgeley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
DICKEY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Crawford; Dickinson; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Ida; Kossuth; Lyon; Monona; O'Brien; Osceola; Palo Alto; Plymouth; Pocahontas; Sac; Sioux; Webster; Winnebago; Woodbury TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA CALHOUN CHEROKEE CLAY CRAWFORD DICKINSON EMMET HANCOCK HUMBOLDT IDA KOSSUTH LYON MONONA O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PALO ALTO PLYMOUTH POCAHONTAS SAC SIOUX WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WOODBURY
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 05:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; McPherson; Walworth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Edmunds, Campbell, western McPherson and Walworth Counties through 630 AM CDT At 533 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Glenham, or 7 miles west of Selby, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lake Hiddenwood Rec Area around 540 AM CDT. Mound City around 550 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Eureka, Artas and Greenway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brown, Nicollet, Redwood, Renville, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 05:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brown; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Sibley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Crow Wing, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Crow Wing; Douglas; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pine; Pope; Ramsey; Renville; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Washington; Wright SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 192 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN ANOKA BENTON CARVER CHISAGO CROW WING DOUGLAS HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC KANDIYOHI MCLEOD MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON PINE POPE RAMSEY RENVILLE SCOTT SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD WASHINGTON WRIGHT
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Lincoln County, Upper Green River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Lincoln County; Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills Gusty Winds Expected Today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West winds with gusts of 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE...The Upper Green River Basin and southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...This Afternoon through Sunset. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Snow showers in the morning could briefly reduce visibility.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Delta, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to ponding on roads. Slow down when driving on wet pavement. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Northern Schoolcraft; Southern Schoolcraft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Delta, Schoolcraft and Alger Counties through 630 AM EDT At 548 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 19 miles northeast of Munising to near Steuben to 13 miles southwest of Garden. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Steuben around 555 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Grand Marais, Germfask and Blaney Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY ALONG AND EAST OF CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .For today, strong winds will be concentrated along and east of the central mountain chain of New Mexico. The lowest humidity values of the season are also expected this afternoon along with above normal temperatures and high Haines indices which will lead to another round of critical fire weather conditions. Lighter winds are expected on Friday and more-so into the weekend while above normal temperatures and very dry conditions persist. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast and East Central Plains and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains from 9 AM to 8 PM MDT today. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 1 to 6 percent this afternoon with a long duration of single digit humidities. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.

Comments / 0

Community Policy