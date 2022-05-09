ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anoka County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anoka, Hennepin, Sherburne, Wright by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and east central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Crawford; Dickinson; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Ida; Kossuth; Lyon; Monona; O'Brien; Osceola; Palo Alto; Plymouth; Pocahontas; Sac; Sioux; Webster; Winnebago; Woodbury TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA CALHOUN CHEROKEE CLAY CRAWFORD DICKINSON EMMET HANCOCK HUMBOLDT IDA KOSSUTH LYON MONONA O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PALO ALTO PLYMOUTH POCAHONTAS SAC SIOUX WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WOODBURY
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Emmons THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN SIOUX AND EMMONS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
EMMONS COUNTY, ND
WJHL

Tornado Watch issued across entire region

(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for the entirety of News Channel 11’s coverage area. According to the NWS’s site, the watch will remain in place from 1:40 p.m. on May 6 to 8 p.m. that same day. You can find a rough map of the warning area below: […]
ENVIRONMENT
ABC Big 2 News

Fire weather warning for several counties in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Weather Service says that several counties in the area are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that the weather conditions we’re experiencing could lead to brush fires. In a recent news release, the NWS says that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Sherburne; Stearns A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Mille Lacs, Benton, northwestern Sherburne, east central Stearns and southeastern Morrison Counties through 745 AM CDT At 716 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sauk Rapids, or near St. Cloud, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Foley around 730 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Milaca and Foreston. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 170 and 173. U.S. Highway 10 in Minnesota between mile markers 169 and 185. U.S. Highway 169 between mile markers 184 and 196. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MN
#Central Minnesota#Severe Thunderstorm#Tornado Watch#The Twin Cities
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Crow Wing, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Crow Wing; Douglas; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pine; Pope; Ramsey; Renville; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Washington; Wright SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 192 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN ANOKA BENTON CARVER CHISAGO CROW WING DOUGLAS HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC KANDIYOHI MCLEOD MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON PINE POPE RAMSEY RENVILLE SCOTT SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD WASHINGTON WRIGHT
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brown, Nicollet, Redwood, Renville, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 05:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brown; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Sibley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kandiyohi, Pope, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kandiyohi; Pope; Stearns; Swift A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pope, west central Stearns, northeastern Swift and northwestern Kandiyohi Counties through 645 AM CDT At 615 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Brooten, or 20 miles northwest of Willmar, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Brooten around 625 AM CDT. Belgrade around 630 AM CDT. This includes U.S. Highway 71 between mile markers 140 and 162. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 05:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; McPherson; Walworth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Edmunds, Campbell, western McPherson and Walworth Counties through 630 AM CDT At 533 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Glenham, or 7 miles west of Selby, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lake Hiddenwood Rec Area around 540 AM CDT. Mound City around 550 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Eureka, Artas and Greenway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Jim Hogg, Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Inland Kenedy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo Areas of fog affecting the Northern Ranchlands Surface observations indicate that patchy areas of dense fog have developed across portions of the Northern Ranchlands reducing visibilities down into 1/2 mile to 1 mile range. These areas of fog are mainly affecting the Hebbronville, Falfurrias and Edinburg areas. These areas of fog should dissipate by 9 AM. Morning motorists traveling through the Northern Ranchlands, are urged to reduce speed, use low beam headlights, and avoid following other vehicles too closely in areas of fog through the mid morning hours.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 04:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Gusty Winds Expected Today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Strong northwest winds with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...The Wind River Basin, including Dubois, Riverton and Lander. * WHEN...This Afternoon through Sunset. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Delta, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to ponding on roads. Slow down when driving on wet pavement. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Northern Schoolcraft; Southern Schoolcraft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Delta, Schoolcraft and Alger Counties through 630 AM EDT At 548 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 19 miles northeast of Munising to near Steuben to 13 miles southwest of Garden. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Steuben around 555 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Grand Marais, Germfask and Blaney Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 02:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow is expected to occur in the afternoon.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

