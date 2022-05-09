ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder County, UT

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 03:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 06:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. A Coastal Flood Advisory means that onshore winds...wave action and/or tides will combine to create flooding of low areas along the shore...and near tidal rivers and creeks. Be prepared for the possibility of road closures and minor flooding of properties. If travel is necessary...do not attempt to drive through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Eastern Currituck HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 03:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures between 32 and 35 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 05:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level expected near vulnerable dune structures. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level is expected for beach-adjacent properties and roadways, resulting in a significant threat to life and property. Numerous roads may be closed, including several sections of NC 12 on Hatteras Island. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will remain the same, then gradually improve through the day Thursday. The greatest threat of ocean overwash and inundation will occur around the times of high tide. Dune erosion will be progressive and overwash will likely be worse with each successive high tide. High tide will be around 500 AM Thursday morning and again around 530 PM Thursday evening. NC DOT is reporting that NC-12 between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe will remain closed through at least Thursday morning.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 02:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow is expected to occur in the afternoon.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Big Horn Basin, Southeast Big Horn Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 04:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Big Horn Basin; Southeast Big Horn Basin Gusty Winds Expected Today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest winds with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern portions of the Bighorn Basin. * WHEN...This Afternoon through Sunset. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Laramie Valley, North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Laramie Valley; North Snowy Range Foothills; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills Patchy dense fog will develop early this morning along the Interstate 80 corridor between Rawlins and Cheyenne. Visibilities will be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times for the next few hours. If you encounter fog, slow down and increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY ALONG AND EAST OF CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .For today, strong winds will be concentrated along and east of the central mountain chain of New Mexico. The lowest humidity values of the season are also expected this afternoon along with above normal temperatures and high Haines indices which will lead to another round of critical fire weather conditions. Lighter winds are expected on Friday and more-so into the weekend while above normal temperatures and very dry conditions persist. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast and East Central Plains and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains from 9 AM to 8 PM MDT today. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 1 to 6 percent this afternoon with a long duration of single digit humidities. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 04:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Gusty Winds Expected Today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Strong northwest winds with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...The Wind River Basin, including Dubois, Riverton and Lander. * WHEN...This Afternoon through Sunset. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brown, Nicollet, Redwood, Renville, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 05:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brown; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Sibley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 06:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Strafford Dense Fog in Areas Early This Morning Dense fog, with visibility down to a quarter-mile at times, will persist through the early morning hours along the southern seacoast of Maine and portions of southeastern New Hampshire. Fog will begin to thin mid morning, moving out to sea. Commuters are reminded to turn on their headlights in low visibility situations, and give plenty of braking distance.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 04:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park Snow Showers Today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. Widespread 3 to 6 inches of accumulation above 9000 feet. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park, the Absarokas, and the Tetons. * WHEN...This Morning through This Evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry travel conditions are likely over over mountain passes such as Togwotee and Teton, as well as in the high terrain.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 03:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 04:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CORSON AND CENTRAL DEWEY COUNTIES At 332 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Moreau Rec Area, or 22 miles northeast of Eagle Butte, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Glencross and Spring Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chippewa, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chippewa; Swift Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Chippewa and Swift Counties through 600 AM CDT At 524 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Appleton to near Watson. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Benson, Lake Hassel, Kerkhoven and Murdock. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 12 between mile markers 23 and 63. U.S. Highway 212 between mile markers 36 and 37. U.S. Highway 59 between mile markers 138 and 147. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN

