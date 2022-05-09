Linebacker Mone Malafu Earns UCLA Football Scholarship Offer After Official Visit

The multi-position recruit out of Hawaii has also picked up offers from Arizona, Utah, Cal and San Diego State just in this offseason.

The Bruins have had success lining up linebackers at running back in the past, and they are going after another recruit who could do the same for them in the future.

Class of 2023 linebacker Solomone "Mone" Malafu picked up an offer from UCLA football on Monday, he announced on Twitter. Malafu had an official visit in Westwood over the weekend, coming over from Kapa'a, Hawaii, to see campus.

Malafu also has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Cal, Hawaii, Nevada, San Diego State, UNLV and Utah. All 10 of Malafu's FBS offers have come this offseason, as he did not have any prior to his breakout junior campaign.

Malafu tagged inside linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr., outside linebackers coach Ikaika Malloe and defensive line coach Chad Kauha'aha'a in his announcement tweet, suggesting he is being pursued as a linebacker and edge rusher, but he has had plenty of success on the offensive side of the ball as well.

After playing linebacker and running back all season long as a junior at Kapa'a High School (HI), Malafu hit his high mark at both positions in the DII state playoffs. Malafu rushed for a touchdown and added 2.0 tackles for loss and an interception in the semifinals against Hawaii Prep, then led Kapa'a to a 62-7 rout over KS-Maui in the championship with 152 yards and four touchdowns on the ground to go along with 3.0 tackles for loss and an interception.

Those final two performances led Malafu to earning the 2022 Herman Wedemeyer Award, given to the top two-way player in Hawaii. Malafu also earned All-State First Team Defensive honors from the Star Advertiser.

Malafu is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. Coming in at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, Malafu is ranked No. 5 in Hawaii and No. 43 among all linebackers in his class.

Back in 2013, Myles Jack was the No. 5 player in Washington, standing out at both running back and linebacker. Jack and Malafu boast similar frames as well, so the comparison goes beyond the production on the gridiron.

Earlier in the offseason, Malafu flew out to Las Vegas for the National Preps Showcases Camp, adding even more hype to his recruitment.

Malafu has some family ties to UCLA as well, as his cousin Sitiveni Havili-Kaufusi has been a defensive lineman for the Bruins since 2019.

UCLA's linebacker corps will lose Ale Kaho after this season, but they could have Darius Muasau, Kain Medrano, Damien Sellers, JonJon Vaughns and Jeremiah Trojan in house when 2023 rolls around. With just one 2022 linebacker commit, though, and the fact that most of those names will depart after 2023, the future of the position remains up in the air.

The Bruins have two commits for their 2023 class – receiver Grant Gray and safety-linebacker hybrid Ty Lee – and Malafu is now in a position where he can join the growing group should he choose to do so.

