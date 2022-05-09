ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Freedom, PA

Mobile pet grooming service brings expertise and convenience to you

By Morgan Koziar
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kmJcz_0fYFJWUU00

EAST FREEDOM, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re pet is in need of some TLC, but you don’t have the time or patience to groom them, Diva’s Doggie Dos can help.

This mobile pet grooming service brings expertise in grooming, bathing, trimming nails and hair right to your door.

Diva’s Doggie Dos provides services to clients within a 30 mile radius of East Freedom.

To contact Diva’s Doggie Dos, give them a call at (814) 800-3482 or visit their website by clicking here.

