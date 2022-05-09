ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helling receives Outstanding Achievement and Promotion of the Chemical Sciences Award

By Midland Daily News
 2 days ago
Dr. Richard K. Helling, recently retired Associate Director for Sustainability and Life-Cycle Assessment at Dow Chemical, was awarded the 2022 Outstanding Achievement and Promotion of the Chemical Sciences Award by the Midland Section of the American Chemical Society. (Submitted )

MIDLAND — Dr. Richard K. Helling, recently retired Associate Director for Sustainability and Life-Cycle Assessment at Dow Chemical, was awarded the 2022 Outstanding Achievement and Promotion of the Chemical Sciences Award by the Midland Section of the American Chemical Society.

Helling was recognized for his commitment to development and implementation of tools to better assess and guide actions in the chemical industry, leading to more sustainable products and processes. He led Dow’s efforts in life-cycle assessment.  In addition, Helling is noted for his mentorship and commitment to efforts of the ACS Green Chemistry Institute and the American Center for Life Cycle Assessment.

“Dr. Helling is, simply stated, one of the world's top experts in Life Cycle Analysis and Sustainability” said Dr. Neil Hawkins, President of the Erb Family Foundation, Harvard Sustainability Professor, and former Chief Sustainability Officer at The Dow Chemical Company.  “His sustainability career was not launched from the University, but rather, he built his expertise brick-by-brick through application in his work at The Dow Chemical Company.  He was always focused on integrating sustainability principles directly into his R&D projects at Dow, which was not common 25 years ago. He did so with the belief that it was the right thing to do for people and the environment, AND that it was good business.”

Joel McDonald, current chair of the Midland Section stated “It was my pleasure to work with Rich, to see the passion he brought to his work and to see his focus on sharing his knowledge through mentorship and external engagement.  I am happy that we were able to recognize his significant accomplishments with this award.”

Each year, the Midland Section of the ACS presents awards to recognize outstanding achievement in the chemical sciences.  The Outstanding Achievement and Promotion of the Chemical Sciences Award recognizes a person residing in the Michigan counties of Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Isabella, or Gratiot County for dedication and service to the chemical profession.

Helling joins a list of recipients that includes Turner Alfrey , Edwin Plueddemann , Tom Lane , Bob Nowak , Ludo Frevel , Ted Doan and more.

The Midland Local Section recognized over 80 individuals and teams May 4 at the Great Hall in Valley Plaza. Awards were given for excellence in education, community service, membership, innovation, and service to the chemical profession.

A full list of the awards and recipients can be found at awards.midlandacs.org and a more complete summary will appear in the May Midland Chemist (midlandchemist.org), the Midland Section’s newsletter.

