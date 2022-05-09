ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Statewide Alert Issued For Missing Mankato Woman

By Andy Brownell
 4 days ago
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a statewide alert for a missing Mankato woman. The alert was issued at the request of the Mankato Department of Public Safety, which says 30-year-old Nyawuor...

