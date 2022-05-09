AG Nessel urges state to enforce law requiring humane animal testing

FILE - Nessel's opinion also requires research facilities to register with Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services to continue operating. If they are found to violate the rules on animal treatment, their registration will be revoked. (Associate Press, file)

In response to a request from a state House representative asking Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to enforce a long-neglected law regarding the use of animals in experimentation, Nessel issued an opinion .

The opinion requires Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services to create the rules to ensure the humane treatment of dogs and other animals in medical research that the Michigan Legislature called for 40 years ago.

The Michigan Legislature passed the law calling for the creation of a board of experts that would establish rules for the humane treatment of animals used in medical research in 1978. The law also required research facilities to comply with those rules or lose the ability to operate.

"But the board was never created and the rules were never drafted," Nessel said in a video explaining her opinion released Monday on Youtube.

In the decades since, researchers have conducted animal experiments without any state regulation of how the animals are to be treated.

For instance, three years ago, a western Michigan laboratory made the national news when it halted pesticide testing on beagles after the Humane Society of the United States released an undercover investigation that raised concerns about the animals’ treatment.

"Our investigator, who spent nearly 100 days at the facility, documented the dogs cowering, frightened, in their cages with surgical scars and implanted with large devices," the Humane Society said on its website. "Dogs being force-fed or infused with drugs, pesticides and other products, using crude methods, many that are unlikely to ever be used in humans."

And, according to reports from one lab in Detroit, dogs and other animals are being routinely subjected to painful and inhumane treatment that has led to the deaths of "countless" dogs. But has not led to a single medical breakthrough in the thirty years the lab has operated.

Through the Michigan Freedom of Information Act, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine obtained veterinary records for hundreds of dogs used and killed in heart failure and hypertension experiments at the Detroit laboratory.

Nessel's opinion also requires research facilities to register with Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services to continue operating. If they are found to violate the rules on animal treatment, their registration will be revoked.

The opinion does not require that all medical testing stop before Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services creates the rules.

"Ultimately, the most appropriate manner in which to develop the required standards and implement the required registration is a matter left to DHHS," the opinion read.

To read the opinion, visit here .