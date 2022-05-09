ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. residents can now get low-cost internet access

By Bill Shannon
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3meOgg_0fYFIFq000

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — A recent announcement from the Biden Administration will soon allow qualifying Pennsylvania families access to the internet at lower costs.

Announced on Monday, 20 different internet companies have agreed to offer discounted services to low-income families, a program that could make tens of millions of households eligible for free service through an already existing federal subsidy.

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

The $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year included funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides $30 monthly subsidies on internet service for millions of lower-income households.

The providers consist of local, regional and national providers, including a number of providers throughout Pennsylvania.

Internet Service Providers:

  • Allo Communications
  • AltaFiber (and Hawaiian Telecom)
  • Altice USA (Optimum and Suddenlink)
  • Astound
  • AT&T
  • Breezeline (previously Atlantic broadband)
  • Comcast
  • Comporium
  • Frontier
  • IdeaTek
  • Cox Communications
  • Jackson Energy Authority
  • MediaCom
  • MLGC
  • Spectrum (Charter Communications)
  • Starry
  • Verizon (Fios only)
  • Vermont Telephone Co.
  • Vexus Fiber
  • Wow! Internet, Cable, and TV.

To find out more, see if you qualify, and apply, you can follow the link to the FCC Affordable Connectivity Program by clicking here.

American households are eligible for subsidies through the Affordable Connectivity Program if their income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, or if a member of their family participates in one of several programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA) and Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 17

Peggy
2d ago

I won’t be surprised if my Internet bill starts going up all the sudden

Reply(1)
14
Robert C Setzler
1d ago

thought I already paid taxes to provide assistance to those low income families, now I get to pay even more for my internet. what is it with our politicians selling out the middle class???

Reply
4
Related
WETM 18 News

Two men accused of assaulting two school employees in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two men have been indicted for allegedly assaulting two school employees in Horseheads on school grounds, causing substantial injuries and breaking one of the women’s spines, court documents said. Jared and Dakota Walker were indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury in connection to the incident from October 26, 2021. According […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Bradford County woman sentenced for assault

TOWANDA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Bradford County woman has been sentenced to incarceration for up to 6 months after her initial arrest late last year. Donna Chenot, 46, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 7 days to 6 months, plus court costs, after an incident that occurred in December […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Fast Company

Free internet from the government: How to see if you qualify under Biden’s new plan

Twenty of America’s largest broadband providers, including AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast, have agreed to offer high-speed internet to millions of Americans essentially for free. The Biden administration announced Monday that these providers—whose combined coverage reaches 80% of the U.S. population—have agreed to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, an...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Daily Mail

Biden announces 20 internet companies will give 'free' high-speed broadband for almost 50 million low income families to allow MORE people to work from home and 'stream high-definition shows and movies'

The Biden administration announced a plan to get high-speed internet to millions of Americans through subsidies and discounts agreed to by industry – putting work-from-home technology, plus educational and entertainment options into rural and low-income homes. 'High-speed internet service is no longer a luxury—it's a necessity,' the White House...
TECHNOLOGY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Pennsylvania’s Bank Accounts Bursting With $$$

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says the commonwealth not only has more money than expected in the General Fund and a fat Rainy Day Fund, but it’s important to spend that money to lower costs for residents. The Democrat May 2 announced the fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections are 12.4%...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#Internet Services#Internet Providers#Wtaj#The Biden Administration#Pennsylvanians#Congress#Service Providers#Hawaiian Telecom#Altice Usa#Suddenlink#Comcast#Mediacom Mlgc Spectrum#Fios#Vermont Telephone Co#Fcc#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Internet
The Independent

Baby formula shortage forces parents to pay $120 for single can as Target, CVS and Walgreens limit sales

An escalating baby formula shortage has forced desperate parents to pay up to $120 for a single can while top retailers Target, CVS and Walgreens have limited sales in efforts to share out supply.Families across the US are scrambling to find formula to feed their babies as the shortage reaches crisis levels, fuelled by both supply chain issues and a widespread product recall of one of the nation’s top manufacturers.A staggering 40 per cent of the top-selling baby formula were out of stock across US retailers in the week ending 24 April, according to analysis from Datasembly.In six states –...
BUSINESS
WTAJ

3 local rural hospitals rated among best in Pa.

(WTAJ) — Three hospitals in WTAJ’s viewing area have been recognized as some of the best rural and community hospitals in Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Somerset were all named in the top four rural hospitals in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an annual list from the Chartis Center for Rural […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy