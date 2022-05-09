ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers reportedly will look to trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo this summer

By Zac Wassink
 2 days ago
Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers continue to offer more public questions than answers regarding their quarterback situation.

Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster even though it's widely thought the 49ers want to start 2021 rookie Trey Lance this coming September, and NFL insider Matt Lombardo raised eyes last week when he tweeted that he heard some within the franchise have been "continually underwhelmed" by Lance's development.

Garoppolo underwent surgery in March to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder, and it's assumed no team will trade for him without first knowing for sure he can pass a physical. For a piece published Monday, ESPN's Nick Wagoner explained that trade talks regarding Garoppolo may merely be paused for the moment.

"Garoppolo's shoulder is slated to get the all-clear in late June or early July, at which point the Niners will again seek a trade partner," Wagoner wrote. "And though the Niners have said repeatedly they don't intend to release Garoppolo, it's still hard to imagine a scenario in which he's on the roster in Week 1, at least at his current $26.95 million cap number."

Before last month's NFL Draft, 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters he did not want to lose Garoppolo for nothing and added at that time that "we can, I guess, foot the bill if you want to describe it as that." That's all well and good, but Garoppolo's continued presence on the roster may lead to teammates wondering if at least some people in the building believe Lance isn't ready to routinely win the biggest contests for a club that lost the NFC Championship Game by only three points this past January.

