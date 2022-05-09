ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stem, NC

Stem opts-out of fire service district

By By Amanda Dixon
The Butner-Creedmoor News
 2 days ago
Commissioners debated during the May 3 work session.

STEM — Commissioners continued to wrestle with the idea of fire tax service districts during the May 3 work session.
Granville County Manager Michael Felts and Commissioner Sue Hinman were on hand to answer questions the commissioners had about Stem opting in or opting out of the fire service districts.
Felts said that the Stem Fire Department would receive the same amount, $85,325, as it received last year. It would also be in line for a supplement, but he could not give the board a specific amount.
Members of the Stem Volunteer Fire Department attending the meeting said it has $125,000 budget for this year. Members of the department voiced concern about not being able to raise enough funds to cover any shortfall.
Commissioner Kenneth McLamb was adamant about seeing numbers from the county before committing to any plan the county has for the fire service districts.
The board voted to opt-out of the county fire service district this year.
The board did circle back to the fire service district discussion before closing the meeting.
Commissioners increased the budget for the annual fireworks from $500 to $800.
The board tabled:
• Filling the open seat on the board
• Planning an event for downtown
• Bids for the roads
The board will meet at 7 p.m. on May 16.

City Moves Forward with Plans to Buy 5th 3rd Bank Building

Sam Sutherland, the City Manager, asked the City Council to begin planning to move into the 5th 3rd Bank building. Basically, the County Commissioners plan to purchase the building for $418,000. They will then sell it to the city as a lease-to-own option with no interest. During the lease period, all maintenance and repairs would be the responsibility of the city.
Community Policy