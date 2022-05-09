Stem opts-out of fire service district

Commissioners debated during the May 3 work session.

STEM — Commissioners continued to wrestle with the idea of fire tax service districts during the May 3 work session.

Granville County Manager Michael Felts and Commissioner Sue Hinman were on hand to answer questions the commissioners had about Stem opting in or opting out of the fire service districts.

Felts said that the Stem Fire Department would receive the same amount, $85,325, as it received last year. It would also be in line for a supplement, but he could not give the board a specific amount.

Members of the Stem Volunteer Fire Department attending the meeting said it has $125,000 budget for this year. Members of the department voiced concern about not being able to raise enough funds to cover any shortfall.

Commissioner Kenneth McLamb was adamant about seeing numbers from the county before committing to any plan the county has for the fire service districts.

The board voted to opt-out of the county fire service district this year.

The board did circle back to the fire service district discussion before closing the meeting.

Commissioners increased the budget for the annual fireworks from $500 to $800.

The board tabled:

• Filling the open seat on the board

• Planning an event for downtown

• Bids for the roads

The board will meet at 7 p.m. on May 16.