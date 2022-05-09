ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead on dirt trail near Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage

By Paul Albani-Burgio, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 2 days ago

A man was found dead on on a dirt trail in Rancho Mirage Monday morning, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.

The Sheriff's Department was notified at 7:46 a.m. on Monday that a body had been seen on the unnamed dirt trail near the intersection of Highway 111 and Mirage Cove Drive, Sgt. Brandi Swan said. Deputies then arrived at the trail and determined that the man was dead.

The department said it has not released the man's identity because his next of kin are still being notified. Swan said the cause of death is unknown but it does not appear that foul play was involved.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man found dead on dirt trail near Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage

