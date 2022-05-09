District 19: Pat Ryan files to replace Antonio Delgado on ballot; says he's exploring run

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan on Monday took a preliminary step toward making his second run for New York's 19th Congressional District by filing a notice to replace Rep. Antonio Delgado on the ballot.

Ryan, who came in second behind Delgado in a 2018 Democratic primary for the seat, already expressed interest in entering the race last week after Delgado was appointed lieutenant governor and became Gov. Kathy Hochul's running mate for this year's election, ending his campaign for a third term in Congress.

But Ryan hasn't declared his candidacy, and he said through a spokesperson Monday he's still weighing whether to run. His substituting his name for Delgado's on the ballot — with the consent of Delgado's campaign — preserved his option to run while a court case over New York's redrawn congressional lines edges toward its conclusion.

Congress: Rep. Antonio Delgado named NY lieutenant governor. What's next for Hochul, 19th district?

Replacement: Who would be Dutchess County Executive if Marc Molinaro is elected to Congress?

ARPA: Pandemic relief or pet projects? How New York is spending more than $1B in federal aid

"Today papers were filed in Albany as part of a technical procedure to ensure that County Executive Ryan has as many options as possible as he continues to discuss with his family and neighbors about a potential candidacy for Congress," Ryan spokesperson Dan Torres said.

Ryan, if he runs, would likely face Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican who has been campaigning for Congress since last year. But the big uncertainty hanging over that and other House races in New York is where district lines will fall after a court-appointed special master redraws the lines Democrats drew.

The Democratic map was struck down by New York courts as partisan gerrymandering, which violates a 2014 amendment to the state constitution. The special master is scheduled to submit a new map for New York's 26 congressional districts next week for approval by a state judge in Steuben County by May 20.

That decision will determine voter enrollment in the new 19th District and which party holds an advantage. Delgado won re-election by 11 percentage points in 2020, but voters in his 11-county district favored Joe Biden over Donald Trump by a much smaller margin of 1.5 points. The Democratic-drawn lines would have placed him in more favorable territory that Biden would have won by 9.8 points.

Another uncertainty in the race is whether the petitions that Delgado, Molinaro and other House candidates submitted will remain valid or be discarded as a result of the redistricting do-over. The Steuben County judge must decide the fate of the existing petitions.

The notice of substitution that Ryan filed with the state Board of Elections on Monday — the deadline for the filing — would allow him to run in place of Delgado if the petition Delgado filed on April 4 remains in effect. But the petition and Ryan's substitution are moot if the judge decides all House candidates must petition again for the revised districts.

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for the Times Herald-Record and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@th-record.com.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: District 19: Pat Ryan files to replace Antonio Delgado on ballot; says he's exploring run