Ulster County, NY

District 19: Pat Ryan files to replace Antonio Delgado on ballot; says he's exploring run

By Chris McKenna, Times Herald-Record
 2 days ago

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan on Monday took a preliminary step toward making his second run for New York's 19th Congressional District by filing a notice to replace Rep. Antonio Delgado on the ballot.

Ryan, who came in second behind Delgado in a 2018 Democratic primary for the seat, already expressed interest in entering the race last week after Delgado was appointed lieutenant governor and became Gov. Kathy Hochul's running mate for this year's election, ending his campaign for a third term in Congress.

But Ryan hasn't declared his candidacy, and he said through a spokesperson Monday he's still weighing whether to run. His substituting his name for Delgado's on the ballot — with the consent of Delgado's campaign — preserved his option to run while a court case over New York's redrawn congressional lines edges toward its conclusion.

Congress: Rep. Antonio Delgado named NY lieutenant governor. What's next for Hochul, 19th district?

Replacement: Who would be Dutchess County Executive if Marc Molinaro is elected to Congress?

ARPA: Pandemic relief or pet projects? How New York is spending more than $1B in federal aid

"Today papers were filed in Albany as part of a technical procedure to ensure that County Executive Ryan has as many options as possible as he continues to discuss with his family and neighbors about a potential candidacy for Congress," Ryan spokesperson Dan Torres said.

Ryan, if he runs, would likely face Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican who has been campaigning for Congress since last year. But the big uncertainty hanging over that and other House races in New York is where district lines will fall after a court-appointed special master redraws the lines Democrats drew.

The Democratic map was struck down by New York courts as partisan gerrymandering, which violates a 2014 amendment to the state constitution. The special master is scheduled to submit a new map for New York's 26 congressional districts next week for approval by a state judge in Steuben County by May 20.

That decision will determine voter enrollment in the new 19th District and which party holds an advantage. Delgado won re-election by 11 percentage points in 2020, but voters in his 11-county district favored Joe Biden over Donald Trump by a much smaller margin of 1.5 points. The Democratic-drawn lines would have placed him in more favorable territory that Biden would have won by 9.8 points.

Another uncertainty in the race is whether the petitions that Delgado, Molinaro and other House candidates submitted will remain valid or be discarded as a result of the redistricting do-over. The Steuben County judge must decide the fate of the existing petitions.

The notice of substitution that Ryan filed with the state Board of Elections on Monday — the deadline for the filing — would allow him to run in place of Delgado if the petition Delgado filed on April 4 remains in effect. But the petition and Ryan's substitution are moot if the judge decides all House candidates must petition again for the revised districts.

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for the Times Herald-Record and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@th-record.com.

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi declares Republicans 'The Party of White Supremacy' and claims conservative efforts to limit teaching of critical race theory are really 'grooming' children to become racist

A professor at Boston University called Republicans 'the party of white supremacy' and not the 'party of parents,' despite the GOP 'branding' themselves as such. Ibram X. Kendi, Boston University's Andrew W. Mellon professor in the Humanities and Director of the Center for Antiracist Research, took aim at the GOP in an op-ed for The Atlantic, citing Republican opposition to critical race theory as a reason why they're 'clearly' not the party of parents.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Detroit Free Press

4 vacant seats in Michigan House of Representatives filled: Election results

Four vacant seats in the Michigan House were filled Tuesday as special elections were held in the state's four most populous counties. Unofficial results show Democrat Carol Glanville winning the 74th District, Republican Mike Harris winning the 43rd District, Democrat Jeffrey Pepper winning the 15th District and Republican Terence Mekoski winning the 36th District. Each...
