Inside Jeopardy! guest hosts Mayim Bialik & Ken Jennings’ bitter battle to be named Alex Trebek’s permanent replacement

By Dan Roberts
 2 days ago
MAYIM Bialik and Ken Jennings have spent the past several months trading places behind the famed Jeopardy! lectern - while fans have been left wondering who will be named the new permanent host?

Each of the replacements have found support, but Ken seems to have an overly energetic fan club- one that is quit vocal about wanting him to be officially dubbed Alex Trebek's successor.

Mayim Bialik was named an early replacement for Alex Trebek Credit: Getty
Ken Jennings came on board after another host dropped out Credit: ABC

That's why Ken's recent announcement that he would be taking an extended leave from the show, to be replaced by Mayim, was met with such vitriol, and ignited the debate all over again.

Actress Mayim was first named the new Jeopardy! host, along with former Jeopardy! producer Mike Richards, following Alex's death in 2020.

But after Mike landed in hot water for comments he had made on an old podcast, he announced he was stepping down as host - only a week after his debut.

In came Ken, fan favorite and, for many, a legend in the game show world.

The debate over who should become the singular, permanent host, ignited almost immediately, and ratings for the two differed greatly.

RATINGS WAR

The show's ratings nearly doubled as Ken, 47, made his first appearance and hosted through contestant Amy Schneider's two-month winning streak.

Ken's view count dropped in January after Amy left, but Ken still averaged a commendable 9.2 million views, surpassing Wheel of Fortune and other competing game show ratings.

However, when Mayim, 46, took over her hosting duties for the Jeopardy! College Championship back in February, viewers tuned out, and the headcount dropped to 5.5 million viewers.

By the end of March, Mayim increased her viewers up to 5.7 million, but fans are still begging Ken to take over full time.

MOVE OVER MAYIM

As Ken and Mayim continue to pick up the Jeopardy! torch, fans are calling for Mayim to be fired.

Outraged fans chimed in and called her a "terrible" host.

One wrote: “Why is Mayim Bialik hosting Jeopardy again?

“She is not funny, she has more money than most TV personalities, she endorses a terrible product and should concentrate on other things rather than hosting Jeopardy, which she is terrible at. Please bring back Ken Jennings!”

A second agreed: “Please, Jeopardy, I beg of you: Name Ken Jennings as host immediately and stop this Mayim Bialik farce."

A third shared: “Mayim Bialik has been hosting Jeopardy on and off for about a year at this point and still sucks at hosting. Remarkable stuff.”

MATTEA'S MUSING

Even recent Jeopardy! champion and fan favorite Mattea Roach voiced her opinion.

When asked about who she preferred as a "permanent choice," Mattea picked Ken "because of his history with the show."

She continued: "As a contestant, there is something really special about being onstage with the greatest player of all time.

"Someone who understands in a very visceral way what it is like to be in your position."

Mattea described the former Big Bang Theory star as a "fantastic" host, but Mayim did not "have that same experience."

KEN'S FAREWELL

It's the reason fans are having such a hard time now saying goodbye again to Ken - if only a temporary one.

Over the weekend, Ken announced “I'm handing the keys back to the talented actor-producer-writer-director (!) Mayim Bialik for a few months.”

While he didn't reveal his reason for leaving, he did sing his costar’s praises as he continued: “We are lucky to have her!

“Thanks for watching, and I'll be back before the end of the season.”

However, Ken’s loyal fans were not happy to hear that he will be away from their screens.

One wrote: “For a few months? Guess I won't be watching for that long, then.”

Another added: “You will be so missed, Ken! You just need to be the permanent host! Why is this not obvious to the powers that be?"

A third chimed in: “No! No Ken... I guess I can skip Jeopardy! for awhile," while one said, "... A couple of months is way too long!

Legendary host Alex Trebek passed away in 2020 Credit: Getty
Fan favorite Ken has been dubbed the Greatest Of All Time in the game show world Credit: Getty
23-day Jeopardy! champ Mattea Roach has thrown her support behind Ken for full-time host Credit: ABC

