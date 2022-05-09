ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moose, WY

SNAPPED: Not quite Spring on String and Jenny Lakes

By Buckrail @ Lindsay
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOOSE, Wyo. — The summer season is approaching but it’s still snowing in the Tetons. Buckrail...

Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
94.9 KYSS FM

Poachers of Grizzly Riddled With Bullets Near Yellowstone Park Sentenced

A radio tracking collar went silent, and a gruesome investigation got under way. What authorities found was a disturbing and seemingly senseless killing of a female Grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park. And, later discovered, the subsequent death of her cub. The Idaho Statesman newspaper reports that two Idaho men...
City
Moose, WY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bison ‘Washes’ a Passing Car at Yellowstone National Park

During a recent encounter with a bison at Yellowstone National Park, a visitor caught a massive bison giving her car a wash. The family behind the YouTube channel posted a four-part series that showed a bison as it approached her car and proceeded to lick it. At first, the filmer was a bit nervous about the animal being so close. After all, bison can head butt cars if they feel they are a threat to them or the herd. However, this one was only interested in cleaning the exterior of the vehicle.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

Watch your pets people… These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s […] The post Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MINNESOTA STATE
Person
Alan Smith
Jackson Hole Radio

Heavy snow delays Yellowstone opening

Due to extremely heavy snow received this week in Yellowstone National Park, the park’s efforts to open interior roads by April 15 has been delayed. Crews are working to clear nearly a foot of snow and remove large drifts from storms on Tuesday, April 12. Although progress has been made, the normal opening schedule will be altered.
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

REPORT: Forrest Fenn's treasure was found in national park

According to a report from Outside Magazine, Forrest Fenn's infamous chest of treasures, valued at an estimated $2 million, was found in Yellowstone National Park. The discovery of the chest was known, but not where that discovery took place, aside from that it was in Wyoming's Rocky Mountains. The exact...
SCIENCE
#Weather Report#The Teton Park Road
1230 ESPN

Strongest Tornado in Wyoming History Slammed Yellowstone in 1987

There's only been one EF4 tornado in Wyoming history and it happened in the summer of 1987. It was a rare monster high-altitude tornado that carved a path of damage from the Teton Wilderness through Yellowstone National Park. I was not aware of this mammoth twister until I saw a...
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Bull Elk Takes A Run At Park Ranger’s Vehicle

Lately, park rangers seem to have more problems with the people than the wildlife…. Whether its some drunk person trying to ride a bison or an idiot getting too close a grizzly bear to get a picture for the ‘Gram. I mean, it happens at every national park. But Elk are known to cause a little bit of trouble sometimes, and depending on the time of year, they can get aggressive.
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
99.9 KEKB

At What Elevation Do Deer Turn Into Elk in Colorado?

One of the most common questions out-of-staters ask a Coloradan is, "At what elevation do deer turn into elk?" Well, we finally have an answer for you. According to our research, deer transform into elk around the elevation of 8008.5 feet. It's at this point, the doe-zone layer has been depleted enough to initiate the conversion process.
COLORADO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Grizzly Chased Off By Wolf Pack

There isn’t anything much cooler than two different apex predators competing against each other. Head to head, man to man… the battle for the top of the food chain. Since wolves were reintroduced to Yellowstone, there has been nothing but battles over food and territory between grizzlies and them. The two are the top of the food chain in the area both feeding on many of the same animals.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

