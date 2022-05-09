ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Bills’ Jordan Poyer donates thousands to expand Oregon hospital

By Adam Bjaranson
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday was an unforgettable day in Astoria, Oregon as the future of Columbia Memorial Hospital took a turn for the better. More than $408,000 was raised to help fund the expansion of the hospital.

Jordan Poyer, a Buffalo Bills All-Pro Safety and Astoria High School graduate, was on hand to help in the fundraising efforts. Between his own donation and auction of a signed Bills jersey and helmet, Poyer helped generate nearly $25,000 himself.

If you are interested in learning more about the fundraising efforts of the CMH Foundation, visit the website here. Remember, your donations are 100% tax deductible.

