Bills’ Jordan Poyer donates thousands to expand Oregon hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday was an unforgettable day in Astoria, Oregon as the future of Columbia Memorial Hospital took a turn for the better. More than $408,000 was raised to help fund the expansion of the hospital.

Jordan Poyer, a Buffalo Bills All-Pro Safety and Astoria High School graduate, was on hand to help in the fundraising efforts. Between his own donation and auction of a signed Bills jersey and helmet, Poyer helped generate nearly $25,000 himself.

