ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MN

Aurora Fiber Optic Networks Celebrates 20 years with expanded network partnership and new LLC

By Ann Treacy
blandinonbroadband.org
 2 days ago

After 20 years doing business under the brand, Aurora Fiber Optic. Networks, 702 Communications has formalized its partnership with Fiber Minnesota by creating Aurora. Fiber Optic Networks, LLC. The partnership creates the largest and most robust statewide fiber network in Minnesota. “For 20 years, 702 Communications has...

blandinonbroadband.org

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

T-Mobile announces Internet Freedom to help you switch providers

T-Mobile has launched a new service called Internet Freedom that is designed to help you switch your broadband provider to the company even if you have a current contract. The company will cover termination fees with your current provider up to $500 and they will also offer you a 15-day test drive of their broadband for free.
INTERNET
inputmag.com

These are the 7 best 4G and 5G cellular routers for rural internet

Right now I’m staying at my parents’ home in rural Tennessee, and the internet is, well, bad. And it’s not for lack of initiative on their part; they’ve been trying to get traditional internet access to their home for nearly 10 years. But because this house is about a mile outside of city limits, not a single cable-based provider will touch us.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
City
Aurora, MN
City
Moorhead, MN
Android Police

The best value smartphone data plans in the US right now for single lines and families

What's your relationship with your wireless carrier like? Are you heavily dependent on your 5G signal for home broadband or your massive mobile torrenting operation? Maybe you're on your home broadband service all the time. Of course, there are plenty of us out there that pay too much and don't get enough out of the bargain. Whoever you are on this spectrum of budgets and needs, we're here to help you find the perfect balance.
CELL PHONES
Reuters

Facebook parent Meta partners with AMD for mobile infrastructure program

May 11 (Reuters) - Facebook parent, Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O), and chip maker AMD (AMD.O) on Wednesday said they were partnering for a mobile internet infrastructure program that would bring base station costs down to make broadband more accessible around the world. The program, called Evenstar, was launched by Meta...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiber Optic#702 Communications#Fiber Minnesota#Llc#Isp
pymnts.com

FinTech Unicorn DriveWealth Names Visa Exec Terry Angelos as Global CEO

FinTech infrastructure has taken on an increasing level of importance in the digital payments space, and brokerage firm DriveWealth is looking to set itself apart from the crowd with the appointment of Terry Angelos as global chief executive officer, according to a company press release Tuesday (May 10). Last year,...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Citi backs Crowdz, a Pipe competitor that just raised $10M for its blockchain-powered invoice financing marketplace

While Pipe has gone on to so far raise over $300 million and was valued at $2 billion last year, another player has quietly been building a company in the same space with a laser focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) operating in global supply chains. That player, Crowdz, recently secured $10 million in financing co-led by Citi and Dutch growth equity firm Global Cleantech Capital, with participation from Bold Capital Partners, TFX Ventures and Augment Ventures.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
cryptoslate.com

Could hardware be the solution for Web3 adoption?

Ruben Merre, the CEO of NGRAVE, thinks so. There’s no denying that the Web3 industry is slowly becoming mainstream. Cryptocurrencies, blockchain, NFTs, DeFi, and the metaverse have become household terms, and millions of people are expected to enter the crypto market in the coming year. Even though the crypto...
COMPUTERS
geekwire.com

Seattle startup Tignis raises $7.2M to fuel use of AI process control in semiconductor manufacturing

Seattle-based startup Tignis has raised $7.2 million in new funding as it continues to innovate with artificial intelligence process control in semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s PAICe suite of products uses AI and machine learning to accelerate the ability to build, validate and deploy machine learning enabled solutions in the manufacturing and process industries.
SEATTLE, WA
thebossmagazine.com

Infrastructure Bill to Provides Free Internet for Millions

Millions of American homes could be connected to the internet for the first time thanks to a program designed to subsidize service for low-income homes as part of the infrastructure bill Congress passed last year. Twenty internet service providers have signed on to deliver discounted plans. The $30 per month...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Snap snaps up database developer KeyDB to make its infrastructure more snappy

The startup’s six-person team, including its co-founders John Sully and Ben Schermel, will join Snap’s infrastructure team following the deal’s close, and will work to improve Snap’s caching technology and its sizable engineering workloads, the company says. A Y Combinator-backed startup, KeyDB touted its solution as...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Synergies raises $12M to give factory managers an AI analytics assistant

Michael Chang founded Synergies in 2016 in Boston to provide easy-to-use AI-powered analytics tools to medium-sized manufacturers. Having worked at Foxconn in Shenzhen in the late 2000s helping the Apple supplier improve yield rate, or reduce the percentage of defective products, using data analysis, Chang realized that not every factory has the financial prowess to spend tens of thousands of dollars on digitization.
BOSTON, MA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Wi-Fi 7, 6 GHz Spectrum, Mesh Networking, and Value-Added Services to Drive the Next Wave of Consumer Wi-Fi Innovation

LONDON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many recent developments are converging to create an era of market revolution in residential Wi-Fi. One of these is the sooner than expected arrival of Wi-Fi 7, with early 2022 witnessing Qualcomm's unveiling of the industry's first Wi-Fi 7 chipset, followed by Broadcom's recent announcement of its Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem, which included the residential access point BCM6726/67263 chipsets. ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm, is forecasting shipments of Wi-Fi 7 chipsets to reach over 16 million this year, rising to nearly half-a-billion in 2026. Alongside this, ABI Research expects the maturing of mesh Wi-Fi networking, with revenue for mesh infrastructure forecasted to undergo a 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2021 and 2026, rising from US$2.9 billion to US$4.6 billion. Meanwhile, the flourishing of new forms of Wi-Fi value added services is acting to fundamentally redefine connectivity in the home. One such service is Wi-Fi motion detection, with Cognitive, Origin Home, and Plume all offering innovative solutions.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy