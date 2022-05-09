Aurora Fiber Optic Networks Celebrates 20 years with expanded network partnership and new LLC

LONDON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many recent developments are converging to create an era of market revolution in residential Wi-Fi. One of these is the sooner than expected arrival of Wi-Fi 7, with early 2022 witnessing Qualcomm's unveiling of the industry's first Wi-Fi 7 chipset, followed by Broadcom's recent announcement of its Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem, which included the residential access point BCM6726/67263 chipsets. ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm, is forecasting shipments of Wi-Fi 7 chipsets to reach over 16 million this year, rising to nearly half-a-billion in 2026. Alongside this, ABI Research expects the maturing of mesh Wi-Fi networking, with revenue for mesh infrastructure forecasted to undergo a 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2021 and 2026, rising from US$2.9 billion to US$4.6 billion. Meanwhile, the flourishing of new forms of Wi-Fi value added services is acting to fundamentally redefine connectivity in the home. One such service is Wi-Fi motion detection, with Cognitive, Origin Home, and Plume all offering innovative solutions.
